I have been noticing that the block trackers and ads shield in the address bar becomes crossed every now and then and setting changes to no blocking. When I click to enable it does not work and I have to restart vivladi multiple times to renable it. Even my default setting gets changed to no blocking

Using vivladi 6.5 on android 9 but it happend before in 6.4 aswell.

Not sure why it is happening and it's hard to catch cause it happens randomly.

Wondering if others are noticing this issues aswell?