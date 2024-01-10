cannot execute: required file not found
After running any Vivaldi launcher (
/usr/bin/vivaldi,
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable,
/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi...) it always says:
<launcher>: line 71: /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin: cannot execute: required file not found
The line 71 in
/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi(it is a Bash file) is:
exec -a "$0" "$HERE/vivaldi-bin" "$@"
And executing
/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-binby myself on Bash it there's no such file or directory, but
ls /opt/vivaldishows there's.
Btw, I'm on Gentoo with DWL (compiled for xwayland).
@PandaSoli How had you installed Vivaldi?
@DoctorG
emerge www-client/vivaldi.
Btw, the BetterDiscord app is having the same problem.
Something I forgot to mention is that I'm using musl profile.
@PandaSoli .50 is not stable yet
See Gentoo: https://packages.gentoo.org/packages/www-client/vivaldi
@PandaSoli Have you ever tried the Flatpak version, i see it is available now (https://flathub.org/apps/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi)
Binaries using
glibcrequire
/lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2as their hard-coded ELF interpreter .
Systems based on
musluse
/lib/ld-musl-x86_64.so.1.
You will have to apply hacks to run
glibc-linked binaries on plain
musl-based systems.