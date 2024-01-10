Can't Log in to LinkedIn with Vivaldi (Has Been an Issue for Years)
I've had trouble logging in to LinkedIn for the past few years, and this entire time I thought something was wrong with my account, but recently I have been back on the job market and have needed to use this site, and I've realized I am able to log in to LinkedIn without any problems both with Safari on my Mac and Safari on iOS. It actually appears that using Vivaldi is the only issue preventing me from accessing it.
What specifically happens is, when I try to log in to LinkedIn from the home page, it first redirects me to another login page. When I try to log in on that page, nothing happens—I just cannot log in. When I try to use the site's forgot password feature, I get a 403 Forbidden error, and when I try to use its sign in with one-time link feature, I get "an unexpected error has occurred".
However, with Safari and other browsers I can log into the site without any problems.
Are Vivaldi's anti-tracking capabilities to blame here? I also have the AdBlock Plus extension on.
Does anyone else have this problem?
Specs:
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (arm64) OS: macOS Version 11.6 (Build 20G165)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Have you tried logging in to LinkedIn in a Private Window, Guest Profile or new User Profile? Perhaps something in the main profile (e.g. an extension) is causing the issue.
You can also take a look at our other troubleshooting suggestions on Vivaldi Help.
@jane-n The same thing happens when I try with a private/incognito window.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hmm...
What about Guest or User Profile? Private Window still share's some data with the main window, especially if you've allowed Extensions to work in Private Windows.
Also, you could try deleting LinkedIn's data from Site Info (padlock icon in front of the URL on the Address Bar) > Site Settings > Usage > Delete Data. And delete LinkedIn's entries from History.