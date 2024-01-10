I've had trouble logging in to LinkedIn for the past few years, and this entire time I thought something was wrong with my account, but recently I have been back on the job market and have needed to use this site, and I've realized I am able to log in to LinkedIn without any problems both with Safari on my Mac and Safari on iOS. It actually appears that using Vivaldi is the only issue preventing me from accessing it.

What specifically happens is, when I try to log in to LinkedIn from the home page, it first redirects me to another login page. When I try to log in on that page, nothing happens—I just cannot log in. When I try to use the site's forgot password feature, I get a 403 Forbidden error, and when I try to use its sign in with one-time link feature, I get "an unexpected error has occurred".

However, with Safari and other browsers I can log into the site without any problems.

Are Vivaldi's anti-tracking capabilities to blame here? I also have the AdBlock Plus extension on.

Does anyone else have this problem?

Specs: