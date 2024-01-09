Default browser can only be from Microsoft
Recently I have been trying to make VIVALDI my default browser, but the Windows 10 configuration for BROWSERS does not leave the option for any other browser that is not from Microsoft. I searched the internet and remembered that this is an old Microsoft practice. https://pplware.sapo.pt/browsers/microsoft-edge-chrome-firefox-windows-10/
DoctorG Ambassador
@Isma23CF You have activated in Settings → General → Default Browser (x) Check at Startup?
polinkuer12 Banned
@DoctorG I tried everything. I sought help in the Microsoft community and there they have very extensive solutions, which for many people do not solve. But the problem may be elsewhere. Maybe my SSD is already showing signs of confusion...I don't think so...but...Anyway, I should have put a question mark in the title of the post. Perhaps I could be mistaken about the company's intentions.
@Isma23CF For me on Win10 I have:
So no, there is no block of default browser.
The "Vivaldi S" entries are Vivaldi Standalone installs.
Launch Vivaldi, make sure "Check on Startup" is enabled, and click "Set as Default".
If that won't work, launch Vivaldi once as Administrator, and do the same, then close and relaunch as regular user.
Also, why do you have Internet Explorer installed? It should've been forcibly removed on Windows update long time ago. Are you updating your OS or not?
@Pathduck I did that, it didn't work. I don't have IE installed, but I have EDGE. In my configuration there is no default browser, because I don't want to submit to using EDGE as the default. As the photo shows, not even EDGE itself appears as an option.
@Isma23CF said in Default browser can only be from Microsoft:
I don't have IE installed, but I have EDGE.
Your screenshot clearly shows your system thinks you have IE installed.
And like I said, there is no block for setting Vivaldi as default browser in Windows 10.
Something is very wrong on your system, and I can't really help with that. Possibly you need to do a reinstall of your OS.
And for your information - you do not need to delete your posts all the time - you can EDIT your posts instead if you make a mistake.
@Isma23CF What type of installation of your browser — normal or standalone?
If standalone, you need to tick the box "Make standalone Vivaldi available as default app" as shown at the screenshot.
Pesala Ambassador
@Isma23CF You should be able to edit your posts, since you now have 2 reputation points. Preventing new users from editing their posts is an anti-spam measure.
I uninstalled Edge from my system. I never want to use it. I have Firefox installed for testing purposes if I want to check some website in another browser.