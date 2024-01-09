@Isma23CF For me on Win10 I have:

So no, there is no block of default browser.

The "Vivaldi S" entries are Vivaldi Standalone installs.

Launch Vivaldi, make sure "Check on Startup" is enabled, and click "Set as Default".

If that won't work, launch Vivaldi once as Administrator, and do the same, then close and relaunch as regular user.

Also, why do you have Internet Explorer installed? It should've been forcibly removed on Windows update long time ago. Are you updating your OS or not?