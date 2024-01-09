More Catch up – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3238.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
It is a new year and hence time for more snapshots. In today’s build we bring you all the things we have been working on of late. It is quite a long changelog, so have fun.
stardepp Translator
Yay! Finally I can surf safely!
[Address bar] Search doesn’t search for the right thing (VB-102365)
for most obtuse bug title ever?
[Settings] Cannot export passwords (VB-100705)
Good
My ugliest Calendar bug "[Calendar] Subscription of previous webcal creates duplicated events (VB-102821)" is fixed.
Nice. Thanks to Eggert.
brunnopleffken
I keep getting net::ERR_CACHE_MISS. Images are missing since the last snapshot version on macOS (I thought a new snapshot version would solve it, but it didn't).
Disabling ad block didn't solve as well.
[Settings] Move Site Permissions UI to Vivaldi (VB-100958)
This one is really great! Clean and easy to see what permissions are given
And once this makes it into Stable - much easier to help those poor
foolsusers who have allowed shady sites to send them notifications and don't understand why Vivaldi is spamming them with McAfee warnings
It should be possible to add domains directly though. And also just delete domains directly from there.
is VB-90452 related to UI not reacting to adding a bookmark shortcut/icon etc at all? I think I reported such bug but I don't see a mail confirming that (but I could remove that mail).
I stopped using snapshots as my main browser so I cannot test it with non-empty profile to confirm.
@Pathduck said in More Catch up – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3238.3:
Yay! Finally I can surf safely!
Ditto
And so many extra clicks I've done because of this one:
[Mail] Panel does not auto-open when visiting the mail tab (VB-102562)
Even had vivaldi warning me about the update twice:
One before updating and other after.
9th a lot of fixes
@brunnopleffken: Try clearing cache for all time
Great to see this:
[Settings] Move Site Permissions UI to Vivaldi (VB-100958)
Regarding the above, what is the meaning of an entry like this one:
example.domain.com,*
I have only one entry like that. Is it match to all possible subdomains?
[Settings] Move Site Permissions UI to Vivaldi (VB-100958)
that's a great one! nevertheless I can't delete an entry?
and I expected the cookie settings also in this section. I can see the cookies in a section above, but I can't edit settings for domains. therefore I've to go to the chrome settings nevertheless?
that's the main reason for me, to open the website settings
@derDay said in More Catch up – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3238.3:
[Settings] Move Site Permissions UI to Vivaldi (VB-100958)
nevertheless I can't delete an entry?
Yes, sadly no deletion.
@Pathduck said in More Catch up – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3238.3:
Yay! Finally I can surf safely!
[Address bar] Search doesn’t search for the right thing (VB-102365)
for most obtuse bug title ever?
It should have been "the thing to do the thing doesn't do its thing. Or something."
@DoctorG said in More Catch up – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3238.3:
Yes, sadly no deletion.
If you set all permissions to default for a site, then move into another settings section and back again it will be gone
(Yes, it needs delete... hopefully will come)
I have only one entry like that. Is it match to all possible subdomains?
Probably. What permission is it for, and have you added a site manually? I did a quick test, adding
[*.]vivaldi.comin Chromium settings, it shows up as:
can anyone confirm? I can't use the other settings for format the text because the button for the markdown modus blocks the switch button (at reddit.com)
€dit: you have to edit an existing answer
Win10 22H2
@Pathduck I don't remember adding it manually. In my case the subdomain is specified and no wildcard is present but I do have the "," at the end. Anyway and according to your sample the beginning "[ * . ]" would be the one matching possible subdomains. Don't know what the "," would match. Hope it does not match everything...
solidsnake Ambassador
What is this?
[Notes] Add notes inside folders to clipboard when copying contents (VB-102580)
-
@Durtro said in More Catch up – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3238.3:
Hope it does not match everything...
Well, just test it. Should be easy enough to check. That's what Snapshots are for anyway
And go to the
chrome://settings/contentfor that specific permission and check what sites are added and how.
[Notes] Add notes inside folders to clipboard when copying contents (VB-102580)
Just test it, you'll see soon enough.