Hello,

Unfortunately I'm suffering from an issue that's intermittent/non-deterministic, quite hard to describe, and doesn't seem to affect any other Vivaldi users (based on a search of this forum).

Quite often my tabs start acting "weird":

Clicking on a tab causes it to jump all the way to the left, just after the pinned tabs

Clicking on a tab's close button doesn't close the tab, unless I hammer on it lots of times. Once a tab has jumped to the left, the close button works.

Sometimes clicking on a tab doesn't switch to that tab, it just causes the tab to sort of 'flicker'. Hammering on it multiple times will cause it to eventually switch to that tab, or make the tab jump to the left (as described above).

I can't tell what triggers the browser to go into this state.

In case it's relevant, I use workspaces. I currently have one workspace with 15 tabs, one with 5 tabs and one with 4 tabs, so it's not like I have a huge number of workspaces or open tabs.

This has been happening for at least a couple of months. I upgraded to the latest Vivaldi (6.5.3206.50) today but it didn't fix it.

I have tried:

toggling hardware acceleration

toggling native window

toggling "open settings in a tab", as suggested in this ancient forum post

various combinations of settings on the Tabs Settings page, but it's a very large combinatorial space to explore without any intuition as to why the issue is occurring

System info:

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (x86_64)

Revision d3013d68306ffd26e7df80199f93dbc0a0f616cd

OS macOS Version 14.1.2 (Build 23B92)

Any hints would be appreciated. This is driving me mad!