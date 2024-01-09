Tabs jump to the left and can't be closed
Hello,
Unfortunately I'm suffering from an issue that's intermittent/non-deterministic, quite hard to describe, and doesn't seem to affect any other Vivaldi users (based on a search of this forum).
Quite often my tabs start acting "weird":
- Clicking on a tab causes it to jump all the way to the left, just after the pinned tabs
- Clicking on a tab's close button doesn't close the tab, unless I hammer on it lots of times. Once a tab has jumped to the left, the close button works.
- Sometimes clicking on a tab doesn't switch to that tab, it just causes the tab to sort of 'flicker'. Hammering on it multiple times will cause it to eventually switch to that tab, or make the tab jump to the left (as described above).
I can't tell what triggers the browser to go into this state.
In case it's relevant, I use workspaces. I currently have one workspace with 15 tabs, one with 5 tabs and one with 4 tabs, so it's not like I have a huge number of workspaces or open tabs.
This has been happening for at least a couple of months. I upgraded to the latest Vivaldi (6.5.3206.50) today but it didn't fix it.
I have tried:
- toggling hardware acceleration
- toggling native window
- toggling "open settings in a tab", as suggested in this ancient forum post
- various combinations of settings on the Tabs Settings page, but it's a very large combinatorial space to explore without any intuition as to why the issue is occurring
System info:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision d3013d68306ffd26e7df80199f93dbc0a0f616cd
OS macOS Version 14.1.2 (Build 23B92)
Any hints would be appreciated. This is driving me mad!
It just happened right now, so I have a concrete example I can share.
Right now my tab bar looks like this:
- Workspace selector is on the far left
- Followed by 2 pinned tabs
- Then 11 normal tabs
- No tab stacks
In my Tab Options settings I have "Display Close Button" checked, so if I hover over a tab, the close button appears.
If I hold down my mouse button on the 11th (last) tab, then the close button also appears on the 2nd tab! That's the second normal tab, so the 4th if you include the pinned tabs. That tab is also highlighted (becomes a slightly lighter colour than the other tabs) while I hold my mouse button down. When I let go of my mouse button, the 11th tab is not closed.
If I then click on the 11th tab, it jumps to the position just left of the 2nd tab, so it becomes the new 2nd tab.
Now if I repeat the experiment with other tabs...
- hold down the close button on the 10th tab --> the 1st tab is highlighted and shows its close button
- hold down the close button on the 9th tab --> the 1st pinned tab is highlighted
- other tabs do not exhibit the issue
I just plain can't close any tabs anymore, left, center, or right. I have to close and restart.
Started happening a few days ago after an update.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (32-bit) Revision d3013d68306ffd26e7df80199f93dbc0a0f616cd OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.14 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\xxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --blink-settings=disallowFetchForDocWrittenScriptsInMainFrame=false --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Variations Seed Type Null Active Variations 5e3a236d-59e286d0
