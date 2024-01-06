I have Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) installed in Ubuntu 23.10. i get it from the HELP---ABOUT section in the browser. When i go to Vivaldi page, it warns me that there is a new version which is 6.4DEB. I download the new version: vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.34-1_amd64 but when i try to install it by "Open with Software Install" after finishing the download and installation it is still the 6.2 version.

I also checked via Terminal:

sudo apt install vivaldi-stable

the output is vivaldi-stable is already the newest version (6.4.3160.34-1) which do not conform the info above that i get from Vival Help---About section.

What is my Vivaldi version? How do i update it?