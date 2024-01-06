Updating Vivaldi in Linux Ubuntu
-
I have Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) installed in Ubuntu 23.10. i get it from the HELP---ABOUT section in the browser. When i go to Vivaldi page, it warns me that there is a new version which is 6.4DEB. I download the new version: vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.34-1_amd64 but when i try to install it by "Open with Software Install" after finishing the download and installation it is still the 6.2 version.
I also checked via Terminal:
sudo apt install vivaldi-stable
the output is vivaldi-stable is already the newest version (6.4.3160.34-1) which do not conform the info above that i get from Vival Help---About section.
What is my Vivaldi version? How do i update it?
-
mib2berlin
@vindegosh
Hi, this is strange, the latest is 6.5.3206.50 by the way.
vivaldi --versionin a terminal should give you the installed version.
sudo apt install vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.50-1_amd64.deb
in the download folder should install it.
I am not very familiar with apt, maybe wait a bit for a more experienced user.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@vindegosh Do uninstall the old version first!
sudo apt purge vivaldi-stable wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.50-1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.50-1_amd64.deb
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Whoa! Something wrong with Ubuntu 23. It shows Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 as latest version. Seems apt config is broken on Ubuntu 23. I purged all Vivaldi installs, removed the apt configs and rebuild apt packages.
Update on Ubuntu 22 LTS worked.