Can't Close Tabs | Vivaldi 6.5
-
MeIsGaming
Coming From: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80802/cannot-close-tabs
--
I actually had that bug today after updating to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (64-bit, stable) on my windows 11 pc. After searching and trying different things, i found this post and can confirm, that the workaround that @jesus2099 mentioned (moving tab to new window, closing that window) still works. I really wonder how that bug happens, doesnt look like it got fixed or the bug came back. Thank you for this solution!
--
ModEdit: Forked
-
@MeIsGaming said in Cannot close tabs:
I actually had that bug today after updating to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (64-bit, stable) on my windows 11 pc. After searching and trying different things, i found this post and can confirm, that the workaround that @jesus2099 mentioned (moving tab to new window, closing that window) still works. I really wonder how that bug happens, doesnt look like it got fixed or the bug came back. Thank you for this solution!
Same problem (Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39, Win10)
-
It happens many, many times a day. can't close tabs by any methods. After I close and restart the browser, they close fine.
This happened after the last update. I've seen and read numerous reports of this happening in the past, but no solutions are provided. This is seriously impeding my workflow. Fan of the browser but this is becoming unworkable.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@kimtrails That is a reported and confirmed bug.
VB-102368 "Tabs are not closing if clicking close-button within the tab or "Close tab" within context Menu" - confirmed.
-
Same Problem
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11
-
BlokZinciri
same for me:
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Linux
Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
After a while tabs cannot be closed with double click nor shortcut. Only restarting the browser which works but kills my jobs.
-
Hi all, this is a regression, the bug strikes back.
VB-102368
Tabs are not closing if clicking close-button within the tab or "Close tab" within context Menu
Was created a few days ago and is confirmed in the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
Tabs will not close on Vivaldi after browser has been on for an hour or two. I can open new tabs but have to completely close and reopen browser to close old ones. Happens every few hours all day. Will not close using x or using ctrl-W.
This just began a few days ago Since around Dec 13-15 maybe.
Aggravating!
-
@jill5904
Hi, this is bug VB-102368, confirmed.
The developer investigate this.
Please add or edit your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Thank you! So glad to know it is not my computer.
Can you clarify "please add or edit ". I have automatic updates on Vivaldi and have checked that it is fully updated (it is).
What else do I do?
-
@jill5904
I meant, add you Vivaldi and OS version to your post.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39, Opensuse Linux, for example or post in the Windows section.
It is easier to follow up, it maybe happen only for Windows 10 user or something.
-
Oh I see. Thanks for clarifying. Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 Windows 11 Lenovo Ideapad. Not sure about OS if that's what they need.
-
@jill5904
I am sorry, OS=Windows 11, OS meant Operational System.
Sometimes I think all people on the planet know this abbreviation but it is not so.
-
@darksinn Same here.
-
Ha Thanks! Yeah I knew OS was operating System but wasn't sure if they needed more than just Window 11! (Like numbers or something!) But I am definitely not as computer savvy as most here in the forum.
I guess I will just keep clearing my history/cookies etc... and reload the browser whenever tabs lock up, till the bug is fixed in a future update.
Thank you again so much for your time!!
And to Moderator, sorry for posting in the wrong place. I am new to this forum and do not know how to navigate it. Thanks for steering me to this section.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jill5904 Issue with unclosable tabs is know and investigation/fix in work.
Exit Vivaldi by menu File → Exit and starting again brings back close of tabs.
-
Thank you! I have not tried the menu file. Will try that!
-
So menu to file to exit only shuts browser. I can exit the browser by using the top right x. I just can't close the tabs. As someone else said, this is unacceptable as I lose all my open tabs everytime and lose the work I am doing. PLEASE fix ASAP!
-
@kimtrails @ekkeroy @BlokZinciri @jill5904
You should not have to close the browser.
Please try the workaround from my first post:
@jesus2099 said in Cannot close tabs:
Suddenly I can only open new tabs and not close any.
The work around I found thanks to this linked topic is:
Move tab to a new window
Close this new window
And now I can again close any tabs in the original (main ) window.
@MeIsGaming said it still worked.
-
Kim, How do I move the tab to a new window?