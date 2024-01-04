screenshots in thunderbird and also linux
how do i make a screenshot in thunderbird with vivaldi? i do not want to switch to firefox to be able to make my screenshot.
The same for linux 21.2 screenshots. How do i make a vivaldi screenshot of what i am seeing on my linux terminal? Can this be done?
Thank you....b3
@Smeeding2535 said in screenshots in thunderbird and also linux:
how do i make a screenshot in thunderbird with vivaldi?
Hi - you can't - different programs. The Vivaldi "Capture Page" tool is to take screenshots of web pages and the Vivaldi UI not other programs.
How do i make a vivaldi screenshot of what i am seeing on my linux terminal?
The terminal is just text, just use the mouse to select the text, it should automatically be placed in the clipboard.
See:
https://www.wikihow.com/Take-a-Screenshot-in-Linux
https://itsfoss.com/take-screenshot-linux/
https://www.maths.cam.ac.uk/computing/linux/X/screenshots
mib2berlin
@Smeeding2535
Hi, 21.2 sounds link Linux Mint, all DE like KDE or Gnome have a system screen shot tool.
You can reach it with the print key in most cases.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thank you
@Pathduck Thank you and really big thank you for the extra effort.....greatly appreciated....b3