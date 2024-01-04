@RasheedHolland

As far as I understand, the principle of 2-step in user identification is important also because it should not work automatically. That is, the person entering the site should start the 2fa-generator himself, then select the desired item, then memorize the displayed number and manually enter it into the field on the site. Yes, many people like to copy, but the basic point remains: run, select, click copy/paste. If you implement 2fa in a browser it is tempting to completely automate the whole process. That's if you don't use paranoid mode with constant authorization confirmation.

Next, you suggest encrypting 2fa secret-codes. At what point would we enter a password? Or even different passwords - for different sites, just to get 6 or 8 digits? At each access to 2fa? Or will we do with system-wide security, whoever is logged in has full access to the user profile encrypted by means of the file system? Do you realize how complicated it gets? It's much easier for developers not to deal with this whole topic, shifting it on the shoulders of other specialists. That's why the browser stores only passwords. It's too much responsibility and hassle to store everything.

ps At the same time, many people think that you don't need to store passwords in your browser either. It is better to use special managers - it is safer.