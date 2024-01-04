Vivaldi with built-in 2FA authenticator?
I just read that Safari has a built-in authenticator, wouldn't this be a good idea for Vivaldi also? And then you could perhaps even use Vivaldi Sync to make back ups of the secret codes.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-to-use-safaris-built-in-2fa-code-generator-and-why-you-should/
@RasheedHolland Is this the same as passkeys on chrome? https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87702/add-passkey-support-for-vivaldi-accounts
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland I think this 2FA of Safari is a Apple external web service and a Apple app enhancement.
No it's not. And to clarify, I'm talking about support for ALL websites that support 2FA. But the reason why I would like to see a built-in authenticator is because I hate having to use my smartphone. You do have desktop apps like WinAuth and Protecc, which are cool, see first two links.
But why not make it even easier by implementing one in Vivaldi itself. It could work like the web2FA - Browser Authenticator extension, see third link. The problem with extensions is that trust and of course reliability play a huge role, so that's why I would like to see it in Vivaldi itself.
https://winauth.github.io/winauth/index.html
https://github.com/FireCubeStudios/Protecc
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/web2fa-browser-authentica/gmegpkknicehidppoebnmbhndjigpica
OK then I misunderstood. I thought it was sort of like a standalone extension. But to me the most important part is that I can use it without my smartphone. So for example an extension like 2FAS would be useless to me. The extension shouldn't be tied to the smartphone app.
Actually, I have just read the article again and it's not tied to the iPhone app, if I understood correctly. It's similar to how password managers nowadays can also generate 2FA codes, like 1Password for example. The difference is that the desktop app from these password managers should always be running in memory. If it was built into Vivaldi, you obviously don't have to be running a third party app for generating 2FA codes.
DoctorG Ambassador
TOTP? No plans yet to builtin in Vivaldi program.
@RasheedHolland
It means putting all your eggs in one basket... and with recovery codes also? Yes? So we can be sure to have everything in one place. I strongly disagree.
Ideally, 2FA codes should even be generated on a separate device (e.g., an old J2me-enabled cell phone will do).
Keeping all secrets in one program is a sure way to lose them.
Yes, but that's why it's optional. So people who prefer to use a 2FA app on smartphone or desktop can still do so. For people who believe that their system is protected pretty well, this built-in 2FA option would be nice. And I bet it would also stimulate more people to use 2FA in the first place, because right now it's often a hassle. And besides, on a smartphone everything is also in one basket if you think about it.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Well yeah like I told the other guy they don't integrate with Google at all. So unless they use like authy or something or invent their own it will never happen
Not sure what you mean with this? Normally speaking, websites support TOTP, which is supported by Google and Microsoft Authenticator and Authy of course. In other words, Vivaldi's built-in 2FA authenticator would work the same as these apps.
@RasheedHolland
It's called "don't tempt your neighbor with easy solutions." Almost a bible. How many people do you think would be tempted by this opportunity if it were done? More than half... or more than 75%... or more? I'm kidding, but there's a smart grain in every joke.
A separate program on smart is at least some protection. It can be passworded to run, access to information can be separately passworded - as in the case of keepassdx.
What I noticed is that on smartphones security is very weak, many apps often don't even ask for 2FA codes after first usage! On a PC, websites most of the time ask for the 2FA code each and every time, like it's supposed to do. Unless you stay logged in of course.
But I don't see how built-in 2FA is way less secure then using some other desktop 2FA app. Because in case you have an infostealer on your system, you're probably toast. Unless the browser profile is protected from access against untrusted apps. And 2FA secret codes should always be encrypted on disk and if possible in memory.
@RasheedHolland
As far as I understand, the principle of 2-step in user identification is important also because it should not work automatically. That is, the person entering the site should start the 2fa-generator himself, then select the desired item, then memorize the displayed number and manually enter it into the field on the site. Yes, many people like to copy, but the basic point remains: run, select, click copy/paste. If you implement 2fa in a browser it is tempting to completely automate the whole process. That's if you don't use paranoid mode with constant authorization confirmation.
Next, you suggest encrypting 2fa secret-codes. At what point would we enter a password? Or even different passwords - for different sites, just to get 6 or 8 digits? At each access to 2fa? Or will we do with system-wide security, whoever is logged in has full access to the user profile encrypted by means of the file system? Do you realize how complicated it gets? It's much easier for developers not to deal with this whole topic, shifting it on the shoulders of other specialists. That's why the browser stores only passwords. It's too much responsibility and hassle to store everything.
ps At the same time, many people think that you don't need to store passwords in your browser either. It is better to use special managers - it is safer.
It isn't complicated at all. Like I said, it wouldn't work any different than the WinAuth and Protecc 2FA desktop apps, or like 1Password. As soon as you open the browser, it should ask you for a password to get access to the secret codes from all websites.
And whether it's less secure or not than other options is another discussion. Of course using a second device like smartphone or hardware security key is safer, but sometimes also less convenient, there is always a trade off between the two. But this built-in 2FA option (like in Safari on macOS) would be nice for people who know how to secure their PC's.
For example, I'm the only user of my desktop and laptop and use them only at home, so I'm not that worried about physical theft. I have also protected my PC with all kinds of extra security tools (behavior blockers) meant to protect the system in case an AV like Windows Defender fails to protect against malware.