How to Erase Speed Dial Thumbnails
Hello!
Is there a way to Erase All Speed Dial Thumbnails? Only the speed dial thumbnails, I would like to keep the other parts of my profile intact if possible. : )
Thank you!
mib2berlin
@bogdanjelescu
Hi, Speed Dials are simply bookmarks, remove the folder and you will get this an empty start page.
Cheers, mib
@bogdanjelescu Delete profile stbfolders
SyncedFiles/
VivaldiThumbnails/
bogdanjelescu
@mib2berlin Hmm.. I'm not sure that's I want to do.
@DoctorG I think this is what I want to do.
But I'm not sure I understand. I found a VivaldiThumbnails in the /home/bruce/.config/vivaldi/Default/ and I deleted it's contents. Now it looks like this.
I don't like it! I hoped they would all be texty thumbnails not broken picture thumbnails.
DoctorG Ambassador
@bogdanjelescu I had misudnerstood that you wanted to delete the images, but did not get it that you needed text-only.
The text will not stay, it is only a placeholder, and get changes after you visited teh bookmakr; text thumbs are not implemented in Vivaldi.
@bogdanjelescu Perhaps you can hover broken thumbs and context menu "Clear Custom Thumbnail"
@DoctorG No No! You understood correctly! I wanted to delete the images. It's just that.. I hoped what would remain would be texty thumbnails. I like texty thumbnails, I like these placeholders.
Anyway, texty thumbnails or not I definitely did not expect broken image thumbnails. : )
Also.. for some reason the quick commands icons were replaced with broken image icons as well (see top of the panel).
@DoctorG I cannot clear custom thumbnails because I don't have custom thumbnails. : )
But thanks anyway!
@bogdanjelescu Then a possiböe workaround to get text thumb is:
Select custom thumbnail…
Clear custom thumbnail
Ahaha! Yes, that could work, but I have hundreds of speed dials. : )
It's alright, I have just ordered a new SSD, which means I'll have to do a clean installation soon.
@bogdanjelescu said in How to Erase Speed Dial Thumbnails:
Yes, that could work, but I have hundreds of speed dials. : )
Oh, that is much more as i use. Then i understand, it is too much work.
Please vote for missing feature:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56304/text-only-speed-dial-thumbnails/1
@DoctorG Right, I went to that link and I made a post saying that I would like to have the speed dial thumbnails looking like the current texty placeholders.
Is that how you vote? I didn't see any poll.
@bogdanjelescu said in How to Erase Speed Dial Thumbnails:
Is that how you vote
Vote by clicking the thumbs up like button under the first post in the thread. It says how many people searched for or found out about that idea and liked it, which is rather equivalent to a poll
DoctorG Ambassador
@bogdanjelescu Sorry, i forgot to explain how upvote works.
Below post #1 in the thread is a thumbs button, click it once and you voted.
Thanks guys! I did that anyway, I just didn't know it counted. : )