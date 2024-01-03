90% of the time I work off just my laptop screen. To help with this I use windows with multiple desktops. I'm not sure what it is really called now, but it used to be called virtual desktops. Basically I use ctrl + win + left/right to jump between desktops. I keep my browser in my center desktop and email in the right one. When using Firefox or Edge if I click a link in my email (on my right desktop) it will jump back to my browser in the center desktop, open a new tab and keep going. With Vivaldi it opens a new window in the right desktop.

I'm hoping this is a setting I am missing somewhere rather than something programmed in to the browser but I don't see anything in the settings. Links are set to open in a new tab rather than window.

Anyone have any thoughts?