Being able to schedule a theme to change during specific moths
n0cturnal3D
It would be nice to be able to get vivaldi to change the light and dark mode themes depending on the month. Say, for example, if I have a halloween light and dark mode, it would be nice for vivaldi to let me make it so that when it is October, Vivaldi automatically uses those halloween themes for light and dark mode. Then when October is over, it swaps back to my normal light and dark themes.
It's a very niche feature and yeah you can do it manually but I thought it would be a cool little automation thing.
