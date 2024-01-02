Any way to export bookmarks to FAVORITES for reasonable quick easy editing?

I have hundreds of bookmarks... For work, hobbies, support,..... Imported from ff, and chrome, and brave..

I don't want them in separate imported folders.

And I want to look for duplicates.

And move to the correct folders.........

IE had the best management because the bookmarks/favorites were saved as files. And the windows file manager could be used..

I've set Edge to use the favorites folder. But, I don't want to use edge.

Most ALL browsers are annoying.... Difficult, cumbersome, time consuming...