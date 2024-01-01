Blank gaps in video tiles in YouTube thumbnail screen
There are many blanks in the YouTube tiles when previewing thumbnails. Has anyone found a fix for this?
You can see the places where there should be tiles in the upper left and lower right in this image.
I am running Rocky Linux 8.9 (a Red Hat work-alike).
Hi,
As always, same Basic steps.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
AFAIK,
This is related to the AdBlocker and the lack of hiding Ad Frames.
Check it out.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 Hello again, my friend!
You are 100% correct. It was the AdBlocker. It's working perfectly after changing that setting for the page. Thank you very much!!!
