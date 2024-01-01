"Save Selected Tabs as Session" close tabs check box underneath
Hello, please add a
"close tabs" checkbox to the "Save Selected Tabs as Session" dialog. To be clear I mean the selected tabs being saved as a sesssion, not all the open tabs in the workspace (unless the entire workspace is being saved as a session)
Often when people want to save a session, they no longer need those tabs. This would make it faster and easier than manually closing the tabs after.
I'm sure many people would appreciate it.
also the checkbox should remember the state.. so the next time it would be checked if it was checked the previous time
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar That would be an improvement, but it is easy enough to press Ctrl+W to close the tabs, which are still selected after saving the session.
It could be automated with a Command Chain:
- Save Selected Tabs as Session
- Delay, 5000 (The delay needs to be long enough to type the session name)
- Close Tab
