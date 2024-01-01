Hello, please add a

"close tabs" checkbox to the "Save Selected Tabs as Session" dialog. To be clear I mean the selected tabs being saved as a sesssion, not all the open tabs in the workspace (unless the entire workspace is being saved as a session)

Often when people want to save a session, they no longer need those tabs. This would make it faster and easier than manually closing the tabs after.

I'm sure many people would appreciate it.

also the checkbox should remember the state.. so the next time it would be checked if it was checked the previous time