Cursor theme is broken
ОS: EndeavourOS KDE Plasma (wayland)
Package: vivaldi 6.5.3206.48-1 (x86_64 Extra)
At first launch the browser, the GTK cursor is used, as it should be.
After changing this flags, the cursor theme has changed.
Preferred Ozone platform
WebRTC PipeWire support
When hovering over the link, the cursor stopped changing to a "finger". The cursor also stopped changing when hovering over fields that can be resized (<->)
How it should be:
Even if I reset that flags to default, the cursor does not change back.
@zetsub0 English version?
@DoctorG whoops. When I opened the forum I had only Russian topics and Russian interface language. I thought I was writing to some local part of the forum.
@zetsub0 Which settings in vivaldi://flags and/or commandline option?
@DoctorG vivaldi://flags
@zetsub0 I have tried, set Ozone to Wayland or Auto or X11 or Default and did not get your issue.
Perhaps because i use older Debian 12 KDE:
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-16-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
@zetsub0 Does that happen with clean test profile?
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV"
@DoctorG yes, it happens.
BUT!!! After that, I opened back the main profile and the GTK icons returned. Unpredictable behavior...
@zetsub0 I like to try more.
Which KDE theme do you use? Which cursor theme? .
Strangiato
Same thing on my Arch Linux running Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) natively on Wayland.
Probably it's a Chromium bug because I can also reproduce with Chromium 120.0.6099.129-1.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Strangiato said in Cursor theme is broken:
Probably it's a Chromium bug because I can also reproduce with Chromium 120.0.6099.129-1.
Thanks for testing.
Ah, ok. So we have to wait until Chromium upstream fixes it.