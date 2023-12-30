Solved URL autocomplete
-
Is there any way to autocomplete urls similarly to safari?
I often want to visit the google or reddit homepage but right now this always ends in google search for me.
I'd like to be able to just type e.g. "google" and have it autocompleted to "google.com" so I just have to hit enter.
This might be a silly and easy question but trust me I've been through all settings multiple times it just does not work how I like it to.
-
Alright I just checked it, apparently Safari does not do this for every major domain. It might just be browser history based.
Also it's working how I want it to now. I played around more with the drop down menu priority settings.
In the dropdown there is a category called "domain result", however this is not reflected in the settings. I managed to get it to work by putting the "best result" on the very top.
It might be good to split "best result" into two points in the settings ("best result" and "domain result") as "best result" can get in the way of "search". e.g. you want domains to be completed, but if theres no domain result you want "search" to be the top entry. Now best result can come in your way here and display an entry from browsing history on top of search, if theres no domain result.
This makes for unreliable / unpredictable autocompletion.
If for some reason that seems like a bad idea it should at least be written into the present info that "best result" includes "domain result".
This is because it does show up in the dropdown as a separate category.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@clubhouse Have you tried, Settings, Address Bar:Domain Expansion
-
@Pesala hm yes but it's not really automatic as I have to use a shortcut. It's probably the best solution for now.
Also it's limited to a single domain extension.
-
@clubhouse The best solution is to add a nickname to a bookmark. Just bookmark the Google homepage and add a nick to it. Simple.
Or just learn to use search directly. Just type
g <search terms>directly in the address field. Much more convenient than first typing
You can even just type
g<space>directly and that should bring you to the home page, but again that's just the long-winded way of searching.
-
@Pathduck yeah thats a little hack though, innit? Don't get me wrong, I appreciate your input but thats not really how it should work imo. I cannot possibly create a shortcut for each popular webpage.
yeah when I visit the homepage thats usually just because of search history usage / deletion from my google account.
It's not about searching, it's about visiting popular webpages.
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
@clubhouse Well, how does Safari do it? Does it come pre-shipped with a list of the most popular search engines, so if you type
bingor
yahooit takes it to the sites? Does it autocomplete and just assume you want
google.com? What if you want
google.noinstead?
The Vivaldi way of doing things is way more flexible in my opinion, even if it requires users to actually think for themselves.
I cannot possibly create a shortcut for each popular webpage.
Of course not, you bookmark the sites you use often, and add nicknames to save typing. Most of the time it will just autocomplete from history anyway, but nicknames save time.
-
-
-
@Pathduck sorry for calling your nickname solution a little hack, they are actually a pretty neat addition, IF you either disable "direct match" or put it below the nicknames. this is because direct match is a weird one, direct match leads me to some random website when I type "ebay". (I used "ebay" as my nick as well).