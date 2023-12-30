Alright I just checked it, apparently Safari does not do this for every major domain. It might just be browser history based.

Also it's working how I want it to now. I played around more with the drop down menu priority settings.

In the dropdown there is a category called "domain result", however this is not reflected in the settings. I managed to get it to work by putting the "best result" on the very top.

It might be good to split "best result" into two points in the settings ("best result" and "domain result") as "best result" can get in the way of "search". e.g. you want domains to be completed, but if theres no domain result you want "search" to be the top entry. Now best result can come in your way here and display an entry from browsing history on top of search, if theres no domain result.

This makes for unreliable / unpredictable autocompletion.

If for some reason that seems like a bad idea it should at least be written into the present info that "best result" includes "domain result".

This is because it does show up in the dropdown as a separate category.