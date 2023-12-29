Pretty specific issue!

When I download a DallE image from chatGPT, vivaldi crashes. I have replicated this on two different macs using different versions of vivaldi on different OS. Both are using fairly old OS's mind you - hope that isnt the issue.

DallE is super useful for me and I use it a lot - I dont get that issue when downloading DallE through bing, or any other images elsewhere - not that I have noticed.

Turned off all extensions but still happens.

I will also send a bug report, but I wonder if anyone else has had this issue and has tips.

Happens on: 6.2.3105.56 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on 10.14.6

And: 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on 11.6.1

Since: well I only started using Chatgpt Plus on 23 Dec and noticed it immediately.