Vivaldi Crashes on downloading images from Chat GPT (DallE)
-
DavyLJones
Pretty specific issue!
When I download a DallE image from chatGPT, vivaldi crashes. I have replicated this on two different macs using different versions of vivaldi on different OS. Both are using fairly old OS's mind you - hope that isnt the issue.
DallE is super useful for me and I use it a lot - I dont get that issue when downloading DallE through bing, or any other images elsewhere - not that I have noticed.
Turned off all extensions but still happens.
I will also send a bug report, but I wonder if anyone else has had this issue and has tips.
Happens on: 6.2.3105.56 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on 10.14.6
And: 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on 11.6.1
Since: well I only started using Chatgpt Plus on 23 Dec and noticed it immediately.
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Before send a Bug Report, try the Basic Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
DavyLJones
Thanks - have now followed that process but been unable to eliminate the bug
-
DavyLJones
and have added the info you asked for
-
Ok
Let's wait for someone else to check.