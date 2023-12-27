When I go to the wrong website or search result because I wrote something in the address bar and hit enter, but instead of doing what I wrote, Vivaldi is trying to be helpful and selecting from the address bar dropdown I find that frustrating.

I have turned off autocomplete for this reason but the drop down is still sending me to the wrong place, because by default Vivaldi is making a selection from the dropdown. (Autocomplete was also sending me to the wrong place if I wasn't careful).

The dropdown is really useful and I do not want to disable it, but I also do not want it's selection to be automatic so that when I hit enter we go there rather than what I follow the action based directly on my typing.

The best of both worlds would be for Vivaldi to highlight it's favoured result, as that can be helpful, but not to select it unless I click on it.

Failing that I would like to just prevent the automatic selection of anything from the dropdown.

Does that option already exist? Have searched but not found anything

(For example in the image, I have typed "bottle" - I would like to run a search in my default search engine for "bottle" - instead if I hit I will go to Vivaldi's selection - in this case "bottle.com". If I want to actually search "bottle" I need to manually click on address bar. I would prefer the opposite - that only if I manually click vivaldi's recommended choice will that be the destination)