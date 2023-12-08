Tested on a fresh install and still getting this quirk. Seems to be related to disabling the Search / Go To option in the drop-down menu priority.

https://imgur.com/a/fKrCk1S



So the above image looks like it's the same screenshot 3 times over - but it's not.

#1 is the address bar with "39" as the search term. If i press enter i'll get a duckduckgo search for "39".

#2 is the address bar with the cursor moved, then "39" entered again in the address bar. If i press enter i'll get a duckduckgo search for "39".

#3 is the address bar with the cursor moved to the 2nd or 3rd item in the dropdown, then back to the first. If i press enter it will go the URL selected.

As it is now, there is no way to select the first item in the dropdown unless you move the cursor to something else in the list. Now you might say, just do that and stop complaining... Well what happens when there's only one item in the dropdown? That's right, you can't do anything because the cursor can't be moved. So your only option is to do a search (which i don't want) or use the mouse (which i don't want to, nor should i have to).

What should happen, is that the first item in the dropdown shouldn't be selected until you press down.

I've been asking for the option to remove the search section from the dropdown for ages, and it seems that when it was implemented the dev team did exactly as what i stumbled into some time ago - just remove the css that shows those lines, but doesn't actual change the logic in how/what is displayed in the address bar.

Not sure what's changed between the last version (or maybe the one before?) and this one, but it was definitely working as intended previously.

EDIT: uploaded pic, imgur link not showing.