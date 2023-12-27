Enable Current Active Theme How ?
How do you enable the following setting
Tried 3 times with new profiles even running a new version of Snapshot i see it 1 time then never shows again!
@OsoPolar
Hi, I can see the setting in the snapshot and an internal build but not in stable.
After some testing it appear if I install a custom theme with an icon set.
You need different icon sets for this setting to appear, I guess.
I use this for testing:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/0WV7A6A8laX
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin i am using my own custom icons from the link provided in the blog.
They do not remain permanent if i click on the workspace icin it shows and all the others turn off but i never get the setting shown above. I wonder if its my OS because i tried on 2 different laptops fresh install of Vivaldi Stable Snapshot and tried new profiles all fail.
@OsoPolar
I am sorry not my area, I use some custom icons but don't manipulate them with CSS.
I guess you need at least two complete icon sets for the setting to appear, if I have only the standard theme icon set + custom icons the setting disappear.
@mib2berlin i have 5 standard custom icons not using any custom css just following the guide
@OsoPolar
Ah OK but I cant test this, it would take hours and i don't need it, sorry.
I guess we have some user use this already and can help here.
Was not a thread about this already?
@mib2berlin yes leave it no issues i have tried on a new laptop with stable and snapshot today so thought i would ask re the snapshot aspect not working either.