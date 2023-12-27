BUG: "Search for image" function doesn't work anymore...
-
In the right click menu for images, the "search for image" function doesn't work anymore. This happens if the setting for "image search engine" is set to "Google". Google.com has rebranded their "search by image" function to "Google Lens", so Vivaldi's "Google" search engine setting needs to update the fields for "image search URL" and "image search POST parameters". Please fix.
Also on a related note, on the Google Lens site, when we click the "search by image" button and then right click the "paste image link" field, we don't have the "add as search engine" function in the right click menu like normal. How do we get the search URL in this case? Can Vivaldi improve on detecting it?
https://www.google.com/imghp?sbi=1
[bug reported VB-102743]
-
confirmed
-
@TsunamiZ In case you didn't see it... there was another recent thread on this problem and solutions here:
-
Yandex search also does not work
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
Image Search URL >
https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url={google:imageURL}
Image Search POST Parameters > clear everything here
works for me
-
@heidi-hoh TIP: When pasting search engine urls, use code blocks
Otherwise, if the user does a "copy link address" it will end up as:
https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url=%7Bgoogle:imageURL%7D
Because links are url-encoded.
-
OK.
Don't know "code blocks". Never heard before.
I would always copy this "as text" in this situation. Curious for me, that people could use "copy link address" instead.
You changed it? It is OK know?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@heidi-hoh said in BUG: "Search for image" function doesn't work anymore...:
Don't know "code blocks". Never heard before.
-
Hm, sorry but i still don't know how to paste a "link" in the way you like it.
In fact, i don't want to post a link at all, but just plain text, which only later, after pasting in the settings, works as a link.
I know that "markdown" exists because of planing to change my note-tool, but markdown or similar syntax could not be "common sense" in user to user boards.
If we need some rules about formatting text for postings that are not common sense, the mods should create a FAQ like "10 important rules for formatting in posts" with simple explanations for normal, non-syntax users.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@heidi-hoh If you post search URLs, the parameters will be changed by forum and are broken to be used in Vivaldi settings.
Post them between Backticks ( these: ` ` ) to create inline code
or in code block; see
```
Post like this, will result in a code block
```
-
Makes more sense to move all this to https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/3/forum (yes, i know... ) since this post from pathduck?