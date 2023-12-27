In the right click menu for images, the "search for image" function doesn't work anymore. This happens if the setting for "image search engine" is set to "Google". Google.com has rebranded their "search by image" function to "Google Lens", so Vivaldi's "Google" search engine setting needs to update the fields for "image search URL" and "image search POST parameters". Please fix.

Also on a related note, on the Google Lens site, when we click the "search by image" button and then right click the "paste image link" field, we don't have the "add as search engine" function in the right click menu like normal. How do we get the search URL in this case? Can Vivaldi improve on detecting it?

https://www.google.com/imghp?sbi=1

[bug reported VB-102743]