Search for image (using Google) Does Not work
I have noticed for a few weeks now that when right clicking on an image and selecting - Search for image (using Google) all it does now is open the blank Google image search page.
https://www.google.com/imghp?sbi=1
There are no search results shown. I have done tons of research, changed the search parameters and even deleted the search engine. Then in Settings -> Search -> Restore Defaults. But when Google gets added back again I get the same results. Nothing seems to make the image search work. When I change it to Tin Eye or Bing it works. Does anyone know of a fix or is this a current bug?
You’re right, it’s broken. Known bug, hasn’t been fixed.
@nohart Hi - not so much a bug as Google keeping changing stuff and breaking search for other browsers. They have recently changed Chrome to use Google Lens and retired the orginal image reverse search.
Try this as Image Search URL for Google:
https://www.google.com/searchbyimage?sbisrc=google&image_url={google:imageURL}
Can't remember where I got it. And no its not as "good" as the orginal reverse image search.
Vivaldi will have to change the url in some coming update.
Or you can use Google Lens as a new engine:
URL:
https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url=%s
Image Search URL:
https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url={google:imageURL}
Clearly they don't want competing browsers to use their image search. They keep breaking it for others.
@Pathduck Yes I have noticed that Google seems to think or hopes that when you are searching for an image you want to buy something. When in reality when I am searching for an image I am looking for a better resolution and or a bigger image.
This works great by the way! Thank you
Is the Yandex image search broken too?
@sedative29rus No, but no-one's figured out how to make a reverse image search work from the browser for Yandex.
Does Yandex in your browser come with reverse image search?
Yeah.
It was working fine, but recently I noticed that instead of searching for a picture, it just opens a page with no search results.
Just wondering if it's just me with some bug or if it's a problem for everyone.
@sedative29rus Then Yandex broke it too
What's the
Image Search URL
Image Search POST Parameters
@Pathduck
https://yandex.ru/images/search/?rpt=imageview
upfile={google:imageThumbnail},original_width={google:imageOriginalWidth},original_height={google:imageOriginalHeight},prg=1
@sedative29rus OK I guess the
google:parameters no longer work. These values are calculated/encoded by the Chromium base code and it's changed.
If Yandex worked with giving it an image url to search for it would work but not sending an encoded image.
It is sad.
Yandex image search is excellent. Actually, this is the only thing from Yandex that I have used
Of course, I can continue to use it, but it would be more convenient to do it with 1 mouse click in the context menu.
@sedative29rus Try this:
https://yandex.com/images/search/?rpt=imageview&url={google:imageURL}
Clear POST parameters field. This will use a GET request instead, sending the image url.
I agree, Yandex images is pretty good. I try not to use Russian services though, for reasons that shouldn't need stating.
Yes, it works. Thank you!
@sedative29rus Here is a good extension I use, called Search by Image - https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/search-by-image/cnojnbdhbhnkbcieeekonklommdnndci
It has multiple search engines you can select in the extension options. One of them is Yandex and its working.
jabberwockxeno
This isn't true, since I can still use the classic, non-lens reverse search via Vivaldi's Right Click > Search By Image option on my version of Vivaldi, which is Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111 / Chrome 114.0.5735.204
As proof, here's a screenshot, I just did this right now.
So, clearly, it is still possible to access this form of reverse search, if configured right. Weirdly, though, it does not work if done in a Private browsing window.
I hope that the Vivaldi developers are able to restore this version of the search from this older version of Vivaldi, since it clearly does still function if configured right. I was disappointed when I saw on another laptop with a more updated version of Vivaldi that it didn't work
Is there a way to bring it to their attention?
(I'd even be willing to pay somebody to turn it into an extension, if nessacary)