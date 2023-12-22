@nohart Hi - not so much a bug as Google keeping changing stuff and breaking search for other browsers. They have recently changed Chrome to use Google Lens and retired the orginal image reverse search.

Try this as Image Search URL for Google:

https://www.google.com/searchbyimage?sbisrc=google&image_url={google:imageURL}

Can't remember where I got it. And no its not as "good" as the orginal reverse image search.

Vivaldi will have to change the url in some coming update.

Or you can use Google Lens as a new engine:

URL: https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url=%s

Image Search URL: https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url={google:imageURL}

Clearly they don't want competing browsers to use their image search. They keep breaking it for others.