{ PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS ISSUE HAS RESOLVED BY ASSISTANCE RECEIVED FROM @mib2berlin - see his response below }

I am in a TAB on a website

I click a link

the destination is displayed

I cannot go back to the webpage I just went away from via direction arrows which

ordinarily appear next to the address bar.

These arrows (in fact just 1 , right pointing , inactive arrow) do not show forward backward capability at all in Vivaldi.

I have tested this functionality in all the other browsers mentioned below.

It works in all of them but

not Vivaldi

This is a unique "feature" of Vivaldi as it is not the way in

Brave Opera Firefox Chrome.

eg

I'm in Facebook.

I click on a link in Facebook home page to a reel or video .

I cannot click on a direction arrow in Vivaldi to go back to home page.

I do not want an answer regarding FB that is not the problem.

If I change to a different URL in Vivaldi address bar ,

I cannot go back to the URL previous - the direction arrows next to the address URL space do not operate.

They do in all the other browsers.

IF this is a FEATURE of Vivaldi then I will continue using a different browser , no problem.

just saying about a VERY ANNOYING

apparent change

in Vivaldi.

I have constructed / attached an image of snapshots of both Vivaldi and Chrome tabs demonstrating the differences.

The top 3 are of the Vivaldi browser

the bottom 3 are of the Chrome browser

wherein both were used to access the same website.

It can be seen that the Vivaldi set do not have active L/R arrows next to the URL space.

The Chrome browser does and this is reflected in Brave and Opera and Firefox as well.

( the Vivaldi set were accidently snipped of the TAB bar in the image save function of the image editor used - Corel Paintshop )

In the Vivaldi set I have to re-enter the URL to go back from 3rd image to 2nd image. The Left navigation arrow is not there on the 3rd image - nor the second.

In the Chrome set I can click the Left navigation arrow on either the 3rd or 2nd .

The image is quite large and can be further expanded when downloaded to give a clearer image in viewing the detail of what I am saying here.

The downward pointing arrow at the right end of the URL/address bar does not navigate intra-tab URLs.

Maybe I 've done something ?

But what stops the L/R arrows from functioning?

Any progressive response appreciated