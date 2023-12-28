Solved intra-TAB navigation - NOT TAB to TAB navigation - NOT Shift-TAB not Ctrl-Shift-TAB.
I am in a TAB on a website
I click a link
the destination is displayed
I cannot go back to the webpage I just went away from via direction arrows which
ordinarily appear next to the address bar.
These arrows (in fact just 1 , right pointing , inactive arrow) do not show forward backward capability at all in Vivaldi.
I have tested this functionality in all the other browsers mentioned below.
It works in all of them but
not Vivaldi
This is a unique "feature" of Vivaldi as it is not the way in
Brave Opera Firefox Chrome.
eg
I'm in Facebook.
I click on a link in Facebook home page to a reel or video .
I cannot click on a direction arrow in Vivaldi to go back to home page.
I do not want an answer regarding FB that is not the problem.
If I change to a different URL in Vivaldi address bar ,
I cannot go back to the URL previous - the direction arrows next to the address URL space do not operate.
They do in all the other browsers.
IF this is a FEATURE of Vivaldi then I will continue using a different browser , no problem.
just saying about a VERY ANNOYING
apparent change
in Vivaldi.
I have constructed / attached an image of snapshots of both Vivaldi and Chrome tabs demonstrating the differences.
The top 3 are of the Vivaldi browser
the bottom 3 are of the Chrome browser
wherein both were used to access the same website.
It can be seen that the Vivaldi set do not have active L/R arrows next to the URL space.
The Chrome browser does and this is reflected in Brave and Opera and Firefox as well.
( the Vivaldi set were accidently snipped of the TAB bar in the image save function of the image editor used - Corel Paintshop )
In the Vivaldi set I have to re-enter the URL to go back from 3rd image to 2nd image. The Left navigation arrow is not there on the 3rd image - nor the second.
In the Chrome set I can click the Left navigation arrow on either the 3rd or 2nd .
The image is quite large and can be further expanded when downloaded to give a clearer image in viewing the detail of what I am saying here.
The downward pointing arrow at the right end of the URL/address bar does not navigate intra-tab URLs.
Maybe I 've done something ?
But what stops the L/R arrows from functioning?
Any progressive response appreciated
mib2berlin
@2ujonson
Hi, this is not the default address bar setup, it looks:
Right click on the reload icon > Edit > Reset Toolbar to Default
should set all back.
Maybe you drag the back icon out of the bar by accident.
With Edit > Customize Toolbar the Toolbar Editor open and you can drag the icon back too and/or add other icons like this:
(I use mouse gestures for back/forward, no icons needed)
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
Cheers, mib
From the screenshots, it appears that you have modified the address bar (and removed the "back" arrow and the "home" button).
Right-click on the toolbar (e.g. in the gap between the right "forward" arrow and the "reload" button then select "Edit / Reset Toolbar to Default"
@TbGbe
"appears that you have modified the address bar "
I have not in any way modified any aspect of the images
OTHER THAN
as mentioned
I accidently cliipped the TAB bat at the top of the image.
No other changes made.
edited post-submit :
{The adress bar changes are part of the problem and I have now rectified after advice received about the same moment yours came in.
See below and MIBs repsonse above for future reference.}
@mib2berlin
"Right click on the reload icon > Edit > Reset Toolbar to Default
should set all back."
THIS WORKED !!
thank you so much.
The function has reverted to what it once was and now operates as previously.
I am impressed with Vivaldi and I have been using it to exclusivel operate FB and limited other related functions.
I do not like Chrome , it has some idiosyncrasies I don't like that have been cleaned up in Vivaldi - which is why I appealed on this abberation.
@2ujonson
{ PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS ISSUE HAS RESOLVED BY ASSISTANCE RECEIVED FROM @mib2berlin - see his response above }
Pesala Ambassador
@2ujonson Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
