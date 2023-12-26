Changing toolbar font sizes
I would like to enlarge the font size of the bookmarks bar of Vivaldi. There was a way to make this change, but I haven't used Vivaldi for online work in the past couple of years.
I noticed the changes in Google Chrome, and I was hoping that these improvements are reflected in Vivaldi as well. But the change was only partially implemented. The drop down menu font size is larger and identical in both browsers, but the bookmarks bar font-size is about 7pts, which is way too small for comfort.
Please see the difference, taken with the same display resolution.
Pesala Ambassador
@ineuw The Status Bar font size can be changed with CSS:
/*Large Fonts in Status Field*/ .StatusInfo .StatusInfo-Content {font-family: Lato !important; font-size: 16px !important;}
Perhaps the bookmark bar font can be modified in the same way?
User Interface scaling may be a better solution. Do you use 100% or more?
barbudo2005
Use this code:
.bookmark-bar {font-size: 18px!important; color: #828282 !important; font-family: Lato; margin-left: 8px !important;}
If you want to highlight one folder use:
/*SERIES LATER FOLDER */ .bookmark-bar button.folder[data-id="32036"] {font-size: 18px!important; font-weight: bold !important; color: #6399eb !important;} .bookmark-bar button.folder[data-id="32036"] svg path {fill: #828282 !important; stroke: #FACA4C !important; width:16px !important; height: 16px !important;}
I know the code, but I don't know where is the file to add to?? My old method of implementing a .css file is gone.
mib2berlin
@ineuw
Hi, it is much easier now:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin many thanks. It works as intended.
Subject closed.
