I would like to enlarge the font size of the bookmarks bar of Vivaldi. There was a way to make this change, but I haven't used Vivaldi for online work in the past couple of years.

I noticed the changes in Google Chrome, and I was hoping that these improvements are reflected in Vivaldi as well. But the change was only partially implemented. The drop down menu font size is larger and identical in both browsers, but the bookmarks bar font-size is about 7pts, which is way too small for comfort.

Please see the difference, taken with the same display resolution.