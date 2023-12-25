After updating Vivaldi to the current stable on this Win11 PC I have discovered a couple of UK TV sites no longer allow me to stream their shows.

After checking a number of threads on here I tried the recommended action to click update on the Widevine entry in vivaldi://components but this just gives me an error (version number is shown as 0.0.0.0

I could use these sites for the past year on previous verions of Vivaldi on this laptop. (Haven't tried on other machines yet.)

Any other suggestions, otherwise I will file a bug.