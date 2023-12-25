Audio delay issue
-
EvgeniyDoctor
Hello.
I have a clean Windows 10, installed a week ago, and i watch videos on Twitch (recorded, not live), and i noticed that the audio in Vivaldi out of sync for about 0.5 sec. For example, i see the clap and i hear sound of it in ~0.5 sec. I watched videos for a few days with this issue, then i switched to Brave Browser and watched videos for a few days in it. No sound problems. Switched back to Vivaldi yesterday - in the first video same audio issue after about 60 min of watching.
Sometimes i have this issue, sometimes not; sometimes it appears pretty quickly, sometimes in a couple of hours. But it is pretty annoying.
GPU: intel uhd 620
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Brave: Version 1.61.109 Chromium: 120.0.6099.144 (Official Build) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 22h2 19045.3803
-
@EvgeniyDoctor Try to see if disabling acceleration helps:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@EvgeniyDoctor said in Audio delay issue:
i watch videos on Twitch (recorded, not live), and i noticed that the audio in Vivaldi out of sync for about 0.5 sec.
You has recorded the videos with sound? if yes, how did you the recording?
Or was it a archived video on the web page?
How Is your audio output device connected? USB? Bluetooth? HDMI?
What happens in a test profile without any settings and extensions?
Can i have a URL of such video with delayed sound?