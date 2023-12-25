Make Red X Close button unclickable on Mac
How do I make the red x close button unclickable on mac?
By red x close button I mean the red button in the top left, far left side, near the top left corner that is present in almost every macOS window.
As shown here:
I want this so I don't accidentally close the window.
This might only be a temporary fix until Vivaldi adds confirmation dialog boxes to close windows and quit Vivaldi on mac.
@dustinx33 This should work:
.window-close {pointer-events: none;}
I presume the confirm doesn't work when X is pressed...
@Hadden89 Again I'm on Mac. Those two features don't exist on mac.
@Hadden89 Do you use mac?