Invalid Token Session
Hello.
While upgrading Vivaldi, all of my tabs somehow got erased, so I am having to re-access all of those pages. (I couldn't find them in History.) However, that's not what this is about.
When I tried to access the Administrative area of the shopping cart on my web site, I got the attached log-in screen, which is not a log-in screen at all because the word "Login" is not actually a button. I'm not very computer illiterate, and I don't know what "Invalid Token Session" means.
Now, this may not be just a Vivaldi problem, as I am getting this page when I use other browsers. However, I was hoping that someone here might be able to explain what is going on. If I can't access the Admin area of my cart, I'll have to close my business. Any ideas?
Thank you!
(Is there a way to upload a screen shot?)
@CalebM Do a screenshot with snipping tool of windows and then ctrl+V on a reply. This will attach the screenshot. Did you try to purge the cookies and cache on the site?
Thank you for answering. I thought that purging cookies and cache is something that you do in your browser. Can I do that for individual sites?
@CalebM
Padlock icon > Cookies and site data
andPadlock icon > Site Settings.
That should remove per site only. I suggest also to remove the cache globally: a corruption may facilitate this kind of issues (also, it will re-created as new).