Hello.

While upgrading Vivaldi, all of my tabs somehow got erased, so I am having to re-access all of those pages. (I couldn't find them in History.) However, that's not what this is about.

When I tried to access the Administrative area of the shopping cart on my web site, I got the attached log-in screen, which is not a log-in screen at all because the word "Login" is not actually a button. I'm not very computer illiterate, and I don't know what "Invalid Token Session" means.

Now, this may not be just a Vivaldi problem, as I am getting this page when I use other browsers. However, I was hoping that someone here might be able to explain what is going on. If I can't access the Admin area of my cart, I'll have to close my business. Any ideas?

Thank you!

(Is there a way to upload a screen shot?)