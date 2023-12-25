Bookmarking Problem
-
BuddyLogan
Bookmarking Is A Lame Process Vivaldi Doesn't Seem To Think Is Important
I thought something was wrong with me. After 30 years of computer programming, I can't save a *&$%#$ bookmark? So I came to the forum with confidence that I would find the answer. All I found was a lot of people with the same problem. Unfortunately, an answer does not appear to exist.
Before the last update, at least when I selected to "Bookmark Page", it placed the reference at the bottom of my bookmarks list where I can then cut and paste it into the folder I wanted it in. Now, I don't know where the hell it goes. The icon next to the address bar indicates it is there but the title is nowhere to be found in the bookmarks list.
Now that I understand that the Vivaldi creators don't seem to see this as the big problem for researchers and other users that it is, maybe I'll check it out in a year or two and see if it has grown up.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
It bothers me a lot, too. In Chrome, I can right-click on a folder and add a bookmark directly. It's a very simple and much more convenient way to add bookmarks compared to what Vivaldi offers. Also, in previous versions of Vivaldi, when you wanted to add a bookmark, the folder trees were collapsed, and now they are all expanded, which only makes it take more time to add a bookmark. It's really annoying.
-
What works for me:
In the bookmark panel, navigate to the desired folder, right click the folder or a bookmark - then right mouse click and add bookmark.
Selecting the folder will put the new bookmark to the end of the list, selecting a bookmark will place the new one below the one selected.
-
@Ravn7 said in Bookmarking Is A Lame Process Vivaldi Doesn't Seem To Think Is Important:
In Chrome, I can right-click on a folder and add a bookmark directly.
You can also do that in Vivaldi. Right-click the Bookmark Bar folder where you want to add the bookmark, and select Add Active Tab.
@BuddyLogan said in Bookmarking Is A Lame Process Vivaldi Doesn't Seem To Think Is Important:
Now, I don't know where the hell it goes.
It goes into the last used folder. Select a different folder. The new bookmark will be added at the end of the folder.
-
BuddyLogan
Yes, Add Active Tab works. For some reason I did not see the selection previously.
"It goes to the last used folder." It doesn't. It's stored somewhere but it does not show on the bookmarks list. I checked and triple-checked.
-
@BuddyLogan I also triple-check, and it does get added at the bottom of the last-used folder. When you open the dialog, scroll down and see which folder is selected, or select a new folder and test again.
-
When I right-click on a folder on the bookmarks bar, the bookmark gets added on the bookmark bar itself instead of in the folder I clicked on.
Moreover, no dialog box appears that would let me change it's name. I need to click at least three more times to do that - on the folder, the bookmark and then "Rename". It feels like 20 years ago.
-
mib2berlin
@Ravn7
Hi, if you click on the bookmark icon after you create a bookmark you can change name and location there.
I prefer the icon to add bookmarks anyway.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@BuddyLogan I tested on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 Win 11 with Ctrl+D and saw the bookmark is at the end of bookmarks list in Bookmark Panel and Bookmark Page, just before the Trash.
But i can see that unepectedly the last used bookmark folder i used, too, despite what i selected in Bookmarks Panel or Page. The selection in Add Bookmark popup had precedence.
When you do not know which was the last bookmarked page's title, can happen, you will not find the bookmark easily. That's true. For me, that is bad usability.
-
@mib2berlin said in Bookmarking Is A Lame Process Vivaldi Doesn't Seem To Think Is Important:
@Ravn7
Hi, if you click on the bookmark icon after you create a bookmark you can change name and location there.
Well, that's one way to do it, though not very intuitive. Unfortunately, you can't add a bookmark to the folder you click on - it always gets added to the bookmarks bar, and you need to drag it every time.
-
mib2berlin
@Ravn7
Don't use bookmark bar, haha.
I am sorry but I hate this thing since it was introduced in browsers.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
I feel like the bookmarks bar is more accessible, even though it might seem a bit messy. But it's handy for me, because it helps me to remember the pages I frequently open.
-
@Ravn7 Open the Bookmarks Bar folder first, then right-click on it where you want to add the new bookmark.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ravn7 Same do i. My often used bookmarks are in the bar. Panel and Speed Dial is less accessible for me.
To reach Bookmark Bar i need 3× F6 where as selecting folder and bookmark in panel or manager takes too many clicks.
-
@Pesala Yeah, that works. Thanks. However, renaming a bookmark later still takes more time compared to Chrome, where the bookmark panel opens up every time. At the very least, it could be an option.
These days most users switch from Chrome they've been using for years. I've noticed that adding bookmarks in Vivaldi is similar to Firefox, which holds less than 3% of the market share, while Chrome holds 63%.
I've been using Vivaldi for a few years now, and I haven't come up with this idea that in order to add a bookmark, you need to click on another bookmark. It doesn't make any sense. Even though I've encountered something like this before, but I think we should move on from outdated and non-intuitive solutions.