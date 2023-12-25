Bookmarking Is A Lame Process Vivaldi Doesn't Seem To Think Is Important

I thought something was wrong with me. After 30 years of computer programming, I can't save a *&$%#$ bookmark? So I came to the forum with confidence that I would find the answer. All I found was a lot of people with the same problem. Unfortunately, an answer does not appear to exist.

Before the last update, at least when I selected to "Bookmark Page", it placed the reference at the bottom of my bookmarks list where I can then cut and paste it into the folder I wanted it in. Now, I don't know where the hell it goes. The icon next to the address bar indicates it is there but the title is nowhere to be found in the bookmarks list.

Now that I understand that the Vivaldi creators don't seem to see this as the big problem for researchers and other users that it is, maybe I'll check it out in a year or two and see if it has grown up.