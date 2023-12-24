But how are you opening these sites?

Are you clicking links with the middle mouse button or ctrl-clicking them? Do you have "New Tab from Link Opens in Background" enabled? Those actions are specifically for opening links in background tabs. It wouldn't make sense to me that the focus be moved to another workspace if you are using actions that are meant to open links in background tabs.

On the other hand, if you shift-click links to open them, then yes, the focused workspace should be switched; shift-clicking links always guarantees that the new tab is focused. If you do not use shift-click to open, I highly recommend to get in the habit of doing so.