Hi Team,
I have created a workspace called Social and create a rule to open youtube, facebook, twitter on the Social workspace.
When I am in another Workspace say "Work" and try to open Youtube, its opening it in the Social workspace but keeping me in the Work workspace and I am thinking Vivaldi didn't open the youtube at all.
This must be fixed. When we open any website having any rule, focus must be moved to that specific workspace otherwise having rules doesn't make any sense.
barbudo2005
DoctorG Ambassador
@smerugu28 6.5.3206.42 Win 11 23H2
A rule to open all the pages of my domain in workplace GD works nice, tabs are opend in GD and workspace GD is focused..
Which Vivaldi version do you use?
But how are you opening these sites?
Are you clicking links with the middle mouse button or ctrl-clicking them? Do you have "New Tab from Link Opens in Background" enabled? Those actions are specifically for opening links in background tabs. It wouldn't make sense to me that the focus be moved to another workspace if you are using actions that are meant to open links in background tabs.
On the other hand, if you shift-click links to open them, then yes, the focused workspace should be switched; shift-clicking links always guarantees that the new tab is focused. If you do not use shift-click to open, I highly recommend to get in the habit of doing so.