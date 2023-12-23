I've recently switched from Firefox to here but sadly Grammarly doesn't work—both the Editor and the extension. I've tried messing with the privacy setting on Vivaldi but no matter what I do it simply doesn't wor.

The editor continues to load, and the extension does the same, detecting no kind of error in my writing despite me intentionally creating some.

If anyone knows a workaround or something to get it to work I'd be highly apprecitative. I love Vivaldi and I love Grammarly, and I'd hate to give up either. But, between the two, I'd have to sacrifice Vivaldi as I rely on Grammarly for my work.