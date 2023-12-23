Solved Grammarly doesn't work?
FurFanatic
I've recently switched from Firefox to here but sadly Grammarly doesn't work—both the Editor and the extension. I've tried messing with the privacy setting on Vivaldi but no matter what I do it simply doesn't wor.
The editor continues to load, and the extension does the same, detecting no kind of error in my writing despite me intentionally creating some.
If anyone knows a workaround or something to get it to work I'd be highly apprecitative. I love Vivaldi and I love Grammarly, and I'd hate to give up either. But, between the two, I'd have to sacrifice Vivaldi as I rely on Grammarly for my work.
mib2berlin
@FurFanatic
Hi, i am not familiar with Grammarly, is this a Grammarly message?
FurFanatic
@mib2berlin Yes. It seems something was delayed because now, for some reason, Grammarly is working fine again. This is really a mystery to me.
I consider the matter closed now since I can't present any reproducible issues.
mib2berlin
@FurFanatic
Thank you for the feed back, threads are not closed in the forum, this will help other user possible.
Cheers, mib