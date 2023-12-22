How to create mail account in POP3?
I want to use Vivaldi as a mail client running POP3 under Windows 10 Pro, but whilst I have managed to create an account (after going around in circles for an hour or so!) I cannot find any way to access and/or change the server addresses etc. Plus I believe Gmail now requires 0Auth - where do I find that?
Any help or pointers gratefully accepted.
Woody
Harrogate, UK
mib3berlin
@Woodentop
Hi, the Vivaldi mail client does not support OAuth for POP3 but Gmail still support app passwords.
Simple go to your Google account and search for app password.
I have done this 5 minutes ago.
It is not needed to add any server settings, Vivaldi does this automatically.
Thanks for the reply. I'm sorry to say I cannot find how to activate app passwords. Google help shows this:-
Create & use app passwords
Important: To create an app password, you need 2-Step Verification on your Google Account. (2 step verification active.)
If you use 2-Step-Verification and get a "password incorrect" error when you sign in, you can try to use an app password.
Go to your Google Account.
Select Security.
Under "Signing in to Google," select 2-Step Verification.
At the bottom of the page, select App passwords.
Enter a name that helps you remember where you’ll use the app password.
Select Generate.
To enter the app password, follow the instructions on your screen. The app password is the 16-character code that generates on your device.
Select Done.
There is no 'app passwords' or generate at the bottom of the page. Any idea where I may find it? Sorry if I appear to be thick but what I see on the screen largely bears no relation to the Google help.
mib3berlin
@Woodentop
Was not aware of the 2-Step verification, I had activated this last year.
Do you stuck here?
You need to enter a name for the application, Vivaldi_Win is the one I created for testing.
@mib3berlin said in How to create mail account in POP3?:
Hi, the Vivaldi mail client does not support OAuth for POP3
I don't think this is true - one of my PCs uses POP (the rest use IMAP) and IIRC I logged in using OAUTH everywhere.
mib2berlin
@mossman
Hi, I checked this again and cant find a switch or checkbox for AOuth at creating an account or an existing account: