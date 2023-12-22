Thanks for the reply. I'm sorry to say I cannot find how to activate app passwords. Google help shows this:-

Create & use app passwords

Important: To create an app password, you need 2-Step Verification on your Google Account. (2 step verification active.)

If you use 2-Step-Verification and get a "password incorrect" error when you sign in, you can try to use an app password.

Go to your Google Account.

Select Security.

Under "Signing in to Google," select 2-Step Verification.

At the bottom of the page, select App passwords.

Enter a name that helps you remember where you’ll use the app password.

Select Generate.

To enter the app password, follow the instructions on your screen. The app password is the 16-character code that generates on your device.

Select Done.

There is no 'app passwords' or generate at the bottom of the page. Any idea where I may find it? Sorry if I appear to be thick but what I see on the screen largely bears no relation to the Google help.