I always use my url/address bar to type searches. I had typed one search already this morning, no problem - but it was likely the direct .com site that I go to every morning, not really searching.

Later I needed to actually search there. I typed in what I was looking for. Usually I have the search engine send me through duckduck go, or ecosia, and sometimes Swisscows, which was not my default recently.

Usually your search will bring up results in the subsequent search engine to click. This time, swisscows redirects any search to their web page, telling you to download their bar.

I've set everything to duckduck go. I reset the entire search engine settings, checked my home page settings and everything. I'm STILL getting directed to that Swisscows page to download their bar. It's hijacked.

Edit: whoa - I just used the secondary duckduckgo search bar I have specifically when I want to search ddg. It took me to the swisscows page. mad

How can I fix this?