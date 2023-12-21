Request for "Tags" or "Folders" Feature in Reading List
I would love to see a feature in Reading list that allows users to add tags or folders to organize their saved articles. This would make it much easier to find specific articles when it's time to read them later. It would be especially useful for people who use the 'Read Later' list often and have a large number of saved articles
In the meantime, you could make a dedicated bookmarks folder for reading, then you could organise it into whatever folders you wish.
barbudo2005
Reading List + Tags + Folders = Bookmarks
@barbudo2005 said in Request for "Tags" or "Folders" Feature in Reading List:
But bookmarks doesn't provide the same convenience as a reading list, as it doesn't allow for offline saving of web pages.
@LonM Although bookmark does allow users to create folders to organize their saved links, it doesn't offer the same convenience as a reading list that automatically saves web pages for offline access. For me personally, this makes bookmarking less useful as a way to save articles for later.