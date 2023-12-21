Can't find the url finding feature
Hello.
I'm using Chrome and TabXpert extension.
The TabXPert feature that kills Vivaldi for me is finding across all internal objects (sessions, tabs) in one way. I can find via url and names in TabXPert. Another killer feature is chossing from 2 ways: open finded tab in a tab's session or in a new session!
Now I opened Vivaldi after upgrade and...I still can't find universal find mechanism in Vivaldi. Address field finds tabs and urls only in history and type history. Why not in tabs, sessions and workspaces? I even can't find exact tab in Workspace, I can't see find filed for this. Maybe I'm doing some wrong?!
Fuzzy find logic is a great feature and I believe that it will be implemented in a near future! For all internal objects.
@poddex welcome to the forum!
You may want to check out Quick Commands
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
Much better. It finds good through workspaces. But it duplicates find results from saved sessions and can't open it in a finded tab's session window, also I can't focus finded tab in a Sessions Panel
Where can I find a diffs between workspaces and sessions, which is best suited for me? I see that fuzzy find work in a workspaces, but I don't need to keep workspaces always in a memory, so session feature is best for me, but it has a strange find mechanism.