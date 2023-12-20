Can't the IOS version translate websites?
Where can I tell the IOS version that English-language websites should be translated? I have already looked in the FAQ. I can't find the options shown there anywhere.
There is also no pop-up or the same when I press the V button.
pauloaguia Translator
I don't have an iOS device available to check, but there are no translation related strings to translate for the iOS module, nor are there any help entries for it yet as well. I'd say the feature is not (yet) available for iOS.
@bisib There's no full page translation but you can translate selected text with long press > translate.
@yeswap Hi, thank you in advance. I have already found and used that. However, it is not very comfortable in forums. I hope that it will work with upcoming updates. I think Vivaldi is really great because I can use it on all my devices. But it's a little "nervous" like that.
@pauloaguia Hi. I asked here because I didn't know if I might have overlooked something in the settings :). I hope it won't be delivered with upcoming updates. It's just very tedious to translate everything individually in forums.
Edit: I would also find it very nice when the developers integrate the email function into the mobile browser, or even a mail app that can be linked to the mobile browser. At the beginning, I was very biased as a chrome user for years. But I was quickly convinced by Vivaldi:)
