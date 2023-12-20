Hi,

I try to untrust a ca certificate but vivaldi is still using and accepting https access to sites that using certifcates based on that ca certificate.

To be on the secure side in testing stage I have started to untrust all certificates via vivaldi://settings/certificates . And all ca certificates are shown as "NICHT VERTRAUENSWÜRDIG" ("NOT TRUSTED")

If I check on the console with "certutil -d ~/.pki/nssdb/ -L"

than I got also all certificates as untrusted, e.g. :

ISRG Root X2 ,, ISRG Root X1 ,,

I also disabled all certifcates on os level via dpkg-reconfigure ca-certificates (/etc/ssl/cert is empty)

In my testscenario all https site should now not be accessable anymore but I am still able to load https pages.

Where are the ca certificates stored that vivaldi is using?

What is the valid way to untrust a specific ca certificate?