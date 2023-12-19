How to remove new space arrow?
Hi! I have updated Vivaldi for newest version. How can i remove left arrow which supposed to be for spaces? I would prefer previous design without any spaces mentions. Spaces are disabled but still show
DoctorG Ambassador
@kasper012 Hover the button which shall be removed, context menu Edit → Remove from Toolbar
No, you didn't get me correct. This button is on the most top and left of tabs. Right click just shows me list of open tabs
DoctorG Ambassador
@kasper012 I do not know how to check. Is that a tab group? Which setting for tabs?
Nothing special about tabs. I think, it's not even about tabs (although it shows list of them, probably bug). It's because of workspaces.
So issue is that, even after checking "turn off workspaces" button for managing it still exists
DoctorG Ambassador
@kasper012 said in How to remove new space arrow?:
So issue is that, even after checking "turn off workspaces" button for managing it still exists
I do not see such after i disabled Settings → Tabs → Show Workspaces in Tab Bar.
@kasper012 That's the Horizontal Scrolling button for tabs.
Settings > Tabs > Tab Bar
Enable Horizontal Scrolling
Obviously with this enabled it will show an arrow.
Yes, exactly. Just have noticed the same. Thanks everyone for support!
@Pathduck and what about to enable horizontal scrolling, but without arrow?