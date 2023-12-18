Catch up to the latest fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3222.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Now that 6.5 is out the door, today’s snapshot brings you up to date with all the other fixes we have done on our main branch in the mean time.
ThirdGenerationAI
Adreess bar mouse click should show dropdown menu.
ThirdGenerationAI
Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents flag is not working after the update.
Cool Is there a planned fix for the alignment of tab/page titles, when tab spacing in maximized window is enabled? Happy Holidays!
Automatic crash collection and submission
On installation and restart, identified a crash I didn't know had happened - or there is a "false" report on it's way
6th updated
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@tbgbe: Sometimes you will not see crashes as the rendered will often just restart.
@TbGbe I approve the feature and enabled, very good addition, hopefully helps a lot to speed up fixing these issues.
Mail panel in linux does not auto open but it thinks it does.
As such, anytime I go to the mail tab I have to click 2 times to open the panel.
LoneRanger12
@LoneRanger12 If you already have Vivaldi Stable (red) installed and want to keep it when you install Vivaldi Snapshot (black), then you should choose the "Standalone" option for the Snapshot.
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Windows 10 as well...
OakdaleFTL
@Ruarí [Mail] Migrate search data to new database: takes time, see status bar for progress (VB-101538)
"Takes time"? After an hour and a half:
Still no fix for blank speed dials?
Don't forget the delete button disabled in email toolbar.
Good morning Ruari. Since I have been archiving every new Vivaldi snapshot for several years, it would be very helpful not to have to add the first digits of each version. I would therefore like to ask you to always provide the complete number sequence of the new version? Today, for example, "Download (6.5.3222.3)" instead of just "Download (3222.3)". Was that possible? It would make my copy and paste much easier. Greetings Jörg PS: By the way, my archive now goes back to Vivaldi version 1.6.682.3 from December 3rd, 2016. So if you ever need something...
Christoph142
@lionsson: I have so many questions and all of them are "why?!"
@Christoph142 I suppose is that old collectors and hunters thing. CU Lionsson
Shimaphys29
When will there be a fix for blank tab thumbnails?
this happens every time i update to a new snapshot or when i restart vivaldi.