Sound doesnt work / Vivaldi doesnt show up in Windows Volume Mixer
Since today my vivaldi browser doesnt output any sound.
Usually you see active programs with sound in the volume mixer of windows.
Vivaldi isnt there.
I'm using a goxlr and vivaldi is usually on system channel, ive tried other browser like chrome who is in the same channel and that works fine.
Only Vivaldi is not in the list.
Any ideas?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nico1300 It shows when playing sound.
I checked in Win 11 23H2 with 6.5.3206.39 Stable.
@DoctorG I'm on 22H2 22621.2861
It worked fine yesterday, but today it doesnt show up no matter what I do
DoctorG Ambassador
The browser has no influence on the mixer's display, Windows itself shows a app when/after it played sound.
I do not know which Windows issue this could be.