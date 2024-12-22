@LaughingCoyote

I have been getting the same errors: 1) "The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process. Vivaldi has locked the profile..." 2)" Unable to show a dialog outside the UI thread message loop: Vivaldi - The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process. Vivaldi has locked the profile. If you are sure no other processes are using this profile, you can unlock the profile and relaunch Vivaldi." message.

This would happen after a major system update requiring a reboot and leaving the Vivaldi browser open at shutdown.

At one time, at reboot, you would get only the first error and a GUI would pop up allowing you to kill the old process/profile but with the latest updates you get the second error which is a bit of a catch 22. The browser gets locked, then the gui that is meant to unlock it fails.

I have fixed it by deleting the profile folder called "Default" in /home/user/.cache/vivaldi/

Your distribution file structure may be different but look in .cache instead of .config.

This solution may not help you but could perhaps help others.