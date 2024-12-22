Kill Vivaldi GPU To Launch V
-
siddharthkumarjha
Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process
Hello everyone ,
Kind of a weird issue, I am using vivaldi on hyprland+arch setup and for some reason I can't launch my vivaldi until I manually go around and kill it's vivaldi GPU process. I get nothing on my screen at all until I do that. I can normally use and interact with other apps for however long I want while waiting for vivaldi to launch, until I go around and kill vivaldi GPU vivaldi just won't show up in front of me.
Does anyone know of what might be happening? Or any error logs I can provide?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@siddharthkumarjha
Hi, what do you meant with kill GPU process?
Start Vivaldi with
--disable-gpu?
Many distributions mess up a Vivaldi install with a Mesa update, for example.
There are solutions for this.
waiting for vivaldi to launch
Vivaldi start in 1 second on my systems, there is no waiting.
But this is a completely different issue, may we stay at first for now.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
Hi, what do you meant with kill GPU process?
I did not know about the --disable-gpu flag. apparantly that using that to launch vivaldi works as well. What I was doing prior to this was literally opening btop filtering out processes with vivaldi in it's name and kill the process "Vivaldi-Gpu" so that I could launch vivaldi. I have tested this multiple times.
Could this possibly be a wayland issue? I have no way of testing this out in X11 right now since hyprland works only on wayland.
-
mib3berlin
@siddharthkumarjha
Hm, Wayland is not officially supported but some user here use it.
Can you check this article if this work, you need to delete all GPUCache folders.
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
-
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
you need to delete all GPUCache folders.
That sadly didn't do anything.
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
Wayland is not officially supported but some user here use it.
I see. I was able to use vivaldi before so I never really noticed that. It's only been a problem since the latest update.
Ah! I just found out that I can't launch google chrome without the
--disable-gpuoption as well. So the trouble is from upstream.
-
@siddharthkumarjha
Yes, are you sure you get all?
I always forget the folders in
/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/Storage/ext/
-
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/Storage/ext/
I don't have any vivaldi-snapshot folders. In my
~/.configdir apart from the vivaldi folder I had vivaldi-backup, which I deleted and tried to look for everyplace that had mentioned "vivaldi" in it's name and looked for the
GPUCacheand rm -rf'ed the folder. Still no luck.
find / -iname '*vivaldi*' -not -path '/var/cache/pacman/pkg/*' -not -path '/usr/bin/*' -not -path '/bin/*' -not -path '/.snapshots/*' 2>/dev/null /home/siddharth/.config/vivaldi /home/siddharth/.local/share/.vivaldi_reporting_data /home/siddharth/.local/lib/vivaldi /home/siddharth/.cache/vivaldi /home/siddharth/.cache/lvim.old/undo/%home%siddharth%custom-vivaldi-css%main.css /home/siddharth/.gitbackup/vivaldi_recovery_key.txt /home/siddharth/custom-vivaldi-css /var/lib/pacman/local/vivaldi-6.5.3206.39-2 /run/user/1000/psd/siddharth-vivaldi /run/user/1000/psd/siddharth-vivaldi/Default/VivaldiThumbnails /sys/bus/hid/drivers/hid-vivaldi /opt/vivaldi /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_com.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_game.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_net.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_social.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_webmail_com.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldia_games.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_community.gif /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_community.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_game.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_social.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldia_games.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi-icon-macos.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_calendar_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_chat_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_mail_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_rss_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/welcomepage-vivaldi.svg /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-sandbox /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi.orig /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi_100_percent.pak /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi_200_percent.pak /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.pI1d6r /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.qXhYuq /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.qkfbXU /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.FWJ7hO /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI_COMMON /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/config/INPUT_VIVALDIFMAP /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/linux/input/vivaldi-fmap.h /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/kernel/drivers/hid/hid-vivaldi-common.ko.zst /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/kernel/drivers/hid/hid-vivaldi.ko.zst /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/kernel/drivers/input/vivaldi-fmap.ko.zst /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI_COMMON /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/config/INPUT_VIVALDIFMAP /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/linux/input/vivaldi-fmap.h /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop /usr/share/icons/hicolor/128x128/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/16x16/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/22x22/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/24x24/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/256x256/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/32x32/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/64x64/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi-beta.svg /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi-snapshot.svg /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi-stable.svg /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi-beta.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi-snapshot.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi-stable.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi.svg /usr/share/licenses/vivaldi /usr/share/pixmaps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/appdata/vivaldi.appdata.xml /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi-snapshot /usr/share/xfce4/helpers/vivaldi.desktop
I deleted the entire
~/.cache/vivaldifolder just to be sure but that didn't help.
I also went to the
/usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldiand
vivaldi-snapshotbut they are just plain ascii files as show here,
cat /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi File: /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi DIRArr[0]="$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/$browser" PSNAME="$browser"-bin
cat /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi-snapshot File: /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi-snapshot DIRArr[0]="$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/vivaldi-snapshot" PSNAME="vivaldi-bin"
-
mib3berlin
@siddharthkumarjha
I am sorry, I have 3 Vivaldi versions installed, one is the snapshot version and I was in this folder.
If you are on stable only the vivaldi fonder in .config is relevant.
Go to .config/vivaldi/Default and use
find -name GPUCacheto find all cache folders.
It is possible you don't have all folders
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimliis the mail client, for example.
find -name GPUCache ./Storage/ext/ahjaciijnoiaklcomgnblndopackapon/def/GPUCache ./Storage/ext/ahjaciijnoiaklcomgnblndopackapon/8B7A51413F20/GPUCache ./Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/GPUCache ./GPUCache
-
siddharthkumarjha
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
Go to .config/vivaldi/Default and use find -name GPUCache to find all cache folders.
Hey sorry for the long pause. I did that and the result is still the same,
- Located them all,
find . -name GPUCache ./Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/GPUCache ./GPUCache
- removed them all,
rm -r $(find . -name GPUCache)
- Rechecked for any missing,
find . -name GPUCache
and fired up vivaldi but still the same issue. Can you tell me what exactly happens when I use the
--disable-gpuflag? Because the
vivaldi-GPUprocess is always there doesn't matter how many times I kill it or use the flag just the action of killing it or using the flag allows me to use the browser. So what exactly is this flag doing that's different from a normal startup?
-
@siddharthkumarjha
I guess only the Chromium developer knows this exactly.
The setting in Vivaldi for this is "Use Hardware Acceleration when Available" in Settings > Webpages.
If you disable it you should not need the flag anymore.
All work is done on the CPU then for streaming and so forth.
As this is a Chromium/Chrome flag you will find more information in the web if you search independent of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
I have the same problem. I get this when I try to run vivaldi with disable gpu
[slmikesell@192 ~]$ vivaldi --disable-gpu
[8908:8908:1227/090001.183340:ERROR:process_singleton_posix.cc(353)] The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process (36973) on another computer (fedora). Vivaldi has locked the profile so that it doesn't get corrupted. If you are sure no other processes are using this profile, you can unlock the profile and relaunch Vivaldi.
[8908:8908:1227/090001.183397:ERROR:message_box_dialog.cc(146)] Unable to show a dialog outside the UI thread message loop: Vivaldi - The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process (36973) on another computer (fedora). Vivaldi has locked the profile so that it doesn't get corrupted. If you are sure no other processes are using this profile, you can unlock the profile and relaunch Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LaughingCoyote
Hi, I think this is a different problem.
Did you check if a Vivaldi process is still running?
If yes, kill it or simply reboot.
-
It doesn't show up in the gnome-system-monitor
Furthermore I can't seem to find the Vivaldi profile folder in either the vivaldi folder or the vivaldi snapshot folder.
-
@LaughingCoyote furthermore I rebooted the computer and the same message comes when I try to start vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LaughingCoyote
Hm, the profile folder called "Default" is in /home/user/.config.
These folders are often hidden by default, Ctrl+H should make them visible in your file manager.
Vivaldi create folders in /tmp
after closing they should be removed.
-
Yes, thank you, I found them all in Default folder in both the Vivaldi and Vivaldi-Shapshot folders. At least I was able to back up everything. The tmp had nothing related to vivaldi in it. In previous instances I have been able to get Vivaldi working again by removing the snapshot folder and then sync everything from the cloud. But this time it had no effect. I saw a "lock" file in the config/vivaldi folder, but that had nothing written in it and removing it didn't make any difference anyway. I guess I could reinstall Vivaldi, again, although this is starting to get a bit monotonous. Two other computers back home in the US -- I'm in Nepal now -- use AntiX (a Debian build) rather than Fedora, and I have never had such problem. The problems have both times started after installing a new snapshot.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LaughingCoyote
I am sorry but I have no further ideas, sometimes I get issues with messed up GPU acceleration and have to start with
--disable-gpubut this was after an update of Opensuse not Vivaldi.
We have some Fedora user here but I am nit aware of other reports lately in the forum.
Cheers, mib
-
@LaughingCoyote
I have been getting the same errors: 1) "The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process. Vivaldi has locked the profile..." 2)" Unable to show a dialog outside the UI thread message loop: Vivaldi - The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process. Vivaldi has locked the profile. If you are sure no other processes are using this profile, you can unlock the profile and relaunch Vivaldi." message.
This would happen after a major system update requiring a reboot and leaving the Vivaldi browser open at shutdown.
At one time, at reboot, you would get only the first error and a GUI would pop up allowing you to kill the old process/profile but with the latest updates you get the second error which is a bit of a catch 22. The browser gets locked, then the gui that is meant to unlock it fails.
I have fixed it by deleting the profile folder called "Default" in /home/user/.cache/vivaldi/
Your distribution file structure may be different but look in .cache instead of .config.
This solution may not help you but could perhaps help others.
-
Locked profile can be caused by lock file; please run after Vivaldi exited this in shell:
rm .config/vivaldi/SingletonLock*
-
@mib2berlin
I did remove the Default folder. At first it had no effect. But then when I opened again it did open without problem (as demonstrated by fact that I am posting this in Vivaldi). I now also unclicked the Webpage acceleration in the settings, just to be on the same side.