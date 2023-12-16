Ads on YouTube start page no longer blocked
VariablePlasma
Until the latest update (at the time of writing this: 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) Windows) Vivaldi blocked all ads on the YouTube start page.
With this update, ads now show up. I tried other browsers / ad-blockers, where they are still blocked. So it's probably not a YouTube update, but a bug in Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@VariablePlasma For me the sponsored ads are not visible on youtube page.
@VariablePlasma Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
It's not a bug, and not related to the update.
Vivaldi uses publicly maintained blocklists for its ad/tracker blocker, these are not controlled by Vivaldi.
Go to
Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracker & Ad Blocking > Manage Sources.
Make sure all enabled blocklists are updated by disabling and enabling them once. This happens on a schedule and on browser restart as well.
Make sure "Adblock Warning Removal List" and "Remove annoyances" is selected as well.
YouTube are also constantly changing their code to defeat adblockers. Sometimes blockers fail and ads show.
Pesala Ambassador
@VariablePlasma Currently, I am not seeing ads on YouTube if I block trackers and ads using badge in the URL field.
@VariablePlasma, no ads on YT, using these adblocker lists
Default https://downloads.vivaldi.com/lists/abp/abp-filters-anti-cv-current.txt https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easylist-current.txt + https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-cookiemonster.txt https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/
To avoid nags and blockings in YT, download this script in a folder (right click on the Install button, don't delete the script!) and drag it on the extension page (Ctrl+Shift+E) with developer mode activated, to install it as an extension
Welcome to the community, enjoy Vivaldi
VariablePlasma
Ah ok, had to add some more lists now and it's working again. Thanks!