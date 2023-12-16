@VariablePlasma Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

It's not a bug, and not related to the update.

Vivaldi uses publicly maintained blocklists for its ad/tracker blocker, these are not controlled by Vivaldi.

Go to

Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracker & Ad Blocking > Manage Sources.

Make sure all enabled blocklists are updated by disabling and enabling them once. This happens on a schedule and on browser restart as well.

Make sure "Adblock Warning Removal List" and "Remove annoyances" is selected as well.

YouTube are also constantly changing their code to defeat adblockers. Sometimes blockers fail and ads show.