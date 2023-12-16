Could we please have the notification sound fixed?
Since the first day of using mail I've been surprised that this hasn't been fixed. To me it's a high priority. I've lost count of the number of important time-critical emails I've missed because I didn't know an email had arrived. Every time we get an update I look for the bug fix for this, but I'm always disappointed.
I appreciate all the hard work you put into Vivaldi, but not fixing something so important, that seems like an easy fix, is really confusing.
I'd like to be able to choose my own sample to play (like I did with Opera), but at this point any noise at all would do.
@necronom
Hi, we have a confirmed bug report:
VB-86024
"Play A Sound" while getting a mail does not work
Are you on Windows?
I know it does not work on Linux but I am not sure about Windows.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2861)
If you mean add it to the bug report, I don't know how to view those. I've done some searches, but I can only find the page to submit one. I could do that, but this must be a very well known bug. It's been mentioned for years. I'd think it could be fixed in a few hours.
@necronom
I am a Vivaldi tester and can read bug reports, they are not public.
I will test again on Windows 11 and update the report for Vivaldi 6.5, I cant influence the Vivaldi team when they tackle the report.
Cheers, mib
@necronom
I test this again and the mail notification sound work for me on Windows 11.
It is very low, can you check this again?
I don´t send a mail to myself, I send from one vivaldi.net account to another and from a Gmail account to a vivaldi account.
It does not work on Linux.
I just sent a test from my work PC to home, and there is no sound when it appears in my inbox or when the notification pops up on the screen.
@necronom
OK, I updated the bug report.
Do you get Windows notifications or Vivaldi notifications, It work only for user installs, not for all user or standalone installs.
@mib2soprano if the sound is linked to vivaldi OS notification should be grayed out for other users (like standaloners or program files users) which might not understand why is broken.
@Hadden89
I am not sure I understand, I tested this with stable as user install and snapshot as standalone.
The user install get a Windows notification and sound but the standalone only the Vivaldi notification and no sound.
@mib2soprano The test you did confirm the issue. There are two type of vivaldi notifications: OS generated (for current user) and chromium toast (for standalones / all users). If the feature won't work in the latter case shouldn't be present, or gray-ed out because is misleading
It's the Vivaldi notifications, like this:
I think it's probably a "All users" install, as I usually avoud the "current user" types, as that seems to install in the users home folder, which I hate (programs should be installed in the Programs directory IMO).
This is where it is:
@necronom
OK, then the sound will not work, I am not sure if this is a Windows limitation.
For example a install in C:\ will never get a Windows notification and did not appear in the Windows notification system.
Anyway, only the developer can check this and a mail developer is already involved in the bug report.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for your help with this.
It sounds like it's been done in a strange way.
The browser can obviously play sounds, as it does that all the time. It also checks my emails. So why doesn't it play the sound when it downloads an email? I don't care about the notification playing it as I want to know when the email arrives not when a notification tells me on the screen 20 seconds later.