How to recover a deleted window ?
-
Hi everybody !
The title says it all. I know a deleted tab can be recovered with CTRL-T but... a deleted window ?
Many thanks in advance for your answer !
Stargate
-
mib2soprano
@stargate
Hi, if I understand correctly you cant.
If you have two Windows and close one all tabs are moved to the other Window and it depends on how you close it.
There is a difference between the X icon and Exit from the Vivaldi menu.
You maybe find lost tabs from a Window in the Window panel trash bin.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2soprano Hi MIB
I endeed "X"ed the window and no... the tabs it contained does NOT add up the one in the remaining open window. This would ensue a mess. I know I could check the opened tab history but this is not convenient if the closed tabs were not opened in a sequential order so... NOT like Firefox where you have a windows history to restore easily !
Regards
Stargate
-
mib2soprano
@stargate
Yep, if you use the X it wipe the window completely.
No it is not like Firefox.
I am not a big window user maybe another user can help better here.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@stargate If I close a tab with two windows using the X button, I see this on the Closed Tabs list.
If the Window had only one tab, reopening that tab reopens the Window.
-
-
@Pesala Thank you for telling us where is this... "Closed Tab list" ! In the menu ? The side bar ?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@stargate In Window Panel.
-
@DoctorG Got it ! Thanks...
-
also you may want to check out the new sessions panel and auto save your sessions to prevent losing anything https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
-
Pesala Ambassador
@stargate Also on the Trash Can on the Tab Bar.
-
Good alternatives BUT, if we haven't done WildEnte's trick, Pesala's suggestion is full of sense !
-
press { Ctrl+Shift+T} all together
-
@fazeel47 What ? Does this restore the newly deleted window ?
-
@stargate no, it only opens closed tabs from the "closed tabs" or trashcan, one at the time
Anyway I just tried opening 2 new windows, in window 2 I had 2 tabs, on window 3 I opened 5 tabs.
Then I proceeded to close window 3 then window 2 by clicking the X on the upper right.
Well, only the winow with 2 tabs appears in the closed tabs "Windows with 2 tabs", no trace whatsoever of the window with 5 tabs.
I just retried, now opened a window with 6 tabs and then restored the window with 2 tabs. Then Closed them
Now I only have 2 times (!) the winow with 6 tabs, and no trace of the window with 2 tabs. W T F
Bugged and unreliable. Save your session OFTEN. And report the bug if you can replicate. I'll stay away from creating new windows, and luckily I'm not a tab hoarder.
-
@iAN-CooG Good info man !