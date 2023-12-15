Could I Tile tabs from different workspaces?
wolfang.rojas

I've created workspaces like HD, Support Docs, Sup KBs, and whatnot. I often need to keep in sight, for example, KBs which I refer to while I write a response email.
Thus, based on my design, I could need to tile those 2 tabs.
During the workspace creation, 2 tiled tabs were migrated to the new workspace but I couldn't reproduce it manually.
Is it possible? So far, using neither Ctrl+click nor Shift+click has worked.
DoctorG Ambassador
@wolfang-rojas No, a tab exists only in the selected Workspace and can not be accessed in other Workspace. A workspace can be seen as a special single container with opened tabs.
If you need these tabs tiled, open these in Window (in german: Fenster, top of Arbeitsbereiche dropdown) view, tile them; if you like a extra workspace from these tabs.
wolfang.rojas
Thanks @DoctorG !
DoctorG Ambassador
@wolfang-rojas Gerne.