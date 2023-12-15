@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:

but at least 50% of websites still show up in light mode, including Vivaldi's own website and x.com.

This should not be happening.

Dark mode for websites do only work if the websites have created code for that.

Some sites do not have it.

There might be extensions in Chrome Webstore (search for "dark mode") .

//EDIT:

I try on my Ubuntu 22 now what Vivaldi does on these sites.

works nice.