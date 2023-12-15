Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference
My installation of Vivaldi on Linux Mint has stopped respecting my OS and browser theme selection. I'm using dark themes for everything, but after installing 6.5 most elements of the interface - and I don't just mean websites, but even the context menu, synched tab menu and closed tabs menu, which are not webpages but internal vivaldi UI elements - show up annoyingly white.
I've tried checking my theming preferences, changing and then changing back - nothing helps.
@yairmohr Open in Vivaldi chrome://settings , type GTK in settings search field, enable GTK, restart Vivaldi.
Thank you. That fixed Vivaldi's own UI - but at least 50% of websites still show up in light mode, including Vivaldi's own website and x.com. This should not be happening. Why do I have to use artificial "flags" to force dark mode (which workd REALLY bad) when 90% of websites already implement it on their own?
@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
but at least 50% of websites still show up in light mode, including Vivaldi's own website and x.com.
This should not be happening.
Dark mode for websites do only work if the websites have created code for that.
Some sites do not have it.
There might be extensions in Chrome Webstore (search for "dark mode") .
//EDIT:
I try on my Ubuntu 22 now what Vivaldi does on these sites.
works nice.
Do you have installed package
xdg-desktop-portal-gtk?
@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
websites still show up in light mode
Is on this web page the text box dark?
@DoctorG I checked and have the xda-desktop-portal-gtk 1.14.0-1build1 installed.
But this is what happens when I go to the URL you sent me to:
As for Chrome extensions - I've tried those in the past, and ALL dark-mode extensions are total garbage. They either only work on specific websites, or do the same as the dark mode chrome flag, which is also not much better (though WAY better than those extensions).
@yairmohr Oh, should say, the page is in dark mode.
Yes, then it is a bug of Chromium core of Vivaldi in conjunction with older Mint, i had this in Debian 11, too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44442/prefer-media-prefers-color-scheme-dark/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90076/debian-11-kde-6-2-stable-lost-ability-to-switch-to-dark-mode-of-websites
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1477568 - Unfixed
I have no solution.
@yairmohr Which Mint with Cinnamon is this?
@DoctorG That's not "older" mint. I'm running the latest stable release (Mint 21.2, Cinnamon 5.8.4, Linux Kernel 6.2 which is WAY newer than the one Mint is officially on). And how the heck is such a major bug not fixed for over 13 months??
@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
And how the heck is such a major bug not fixed for over 13 months??
Chromium dev team does not tale it serious enough.
@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
Mint 21.2, Cinnamon 5.8.4, Linux Kernel 6.2
I will try in a few hours to test in.
@DoctorG Thank you for all your help anyway. It's so frustrating such a bug can even happen 2 weeks before 2024, when EVERYTHING's about dark mode hehe.
@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
It's so frustrating such a bug can even happen
Yes, something is strange, but i had this with Debian 11 some month ago and after a Linux upgrade all was nice in Debian 12. Chrome and Vivaldi had same troubles.
@DoctorG I think the strangest part for me is up until the 6.5 update, I didn't have this problem at all. How can a newer version be worse than all the previous ones?
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
Mint 21.2, Cinnamon 5.8.4, Linux Kernel 6.2
I will try in a few hours to test in.
Mint 21 freezes at boot with my hardware. Can not test. Sorry.
//EDIT:
Please, wait until a Mint 21 user comes and can test more.
@yairmohr In which Vivaldi version did it work before?
@DoctorG Every single one since I moved to Linux in May, until this morning.
@yairmohr Stable 6.4.3160.47 had Chromium 118 core, this 6.5.3206.39 has 120.0.6099.121.
Perhaps a new bug in Chromium core was causing this in Vivaldi or some libraries of Mint.
Just for a test, is the issue existing in Chromium 120 (not a Flatpak version!) and Chrome 120 on Mint after you had enabled GTK in chrome://settings?
Only if you like and you have time for tests.
I always have Chromium and Chrome installed on my Debian to check while testing if it is a Vivaldi-only of Chrome/Chromium issue.
@DoctorG I checked Chromium 120 with GTK theme enabled and it's the same - the browser itself follows the dark theme, but websites don't. I'm not even going to install Chrome to test it - the whole idea with moving to Linux for me was to stop M&A's spyware collecting my data.
(Just to make it clear: M&A = Microsoft and Alphabet)
@yairmohr Ah, same on Cbhromium; then it is a issue with interaction of Chromium core and Mint 21 libraries.
You should write a bugreport for Chromium to Mint 21 developers.
//EDIT: Strange, that it works for me on Debian 12 & ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME & Ubuntu 23 GNOME
edwardp Ambassador
@yairmohr said in Vivaldi has stopped respecting theme preference:
@DoctorG I checked Chromium 120 with GTK theme enabled and it's the same - the browser itself follows the dark theme, but websites don't. I'm not even going to install Chrome to test it - the whole idea with moving to Linux for me was to stop M&A's spyware collecting my data.
(Just to make it clear: M&A = Microsoft and Alphabet)
