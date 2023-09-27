Stable 6.2.3105.43 / Debian 11.7 KDE with Breeze Dark:

Vivaldi has dark UI after opening chrome://settings/appearance set to GTK and restarted.

but Vivaldi does not detect dark-mode for websites, sites are always with ligh appearance.

Bad (not only for my eyes)

Can anybody confirm such issue for Linux?

If yes i weould report a bug to Vivaldi tracker.

And do you have a solution for me?

//EDIT: Same issue have the 6.3 Snapshots.