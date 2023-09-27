We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Debian 11 KDE: 6.2 Stable lost ability to switch to dark-mode of websites
-
Stable 6.2.3105.43 / Debian 11.7 KDE with Breeze Dark:
Vivaldi has dark UI after opening
chrome://settings/appearanceset to GTK and restarted.
but Vivaldi does not detect dark-mode for websites, sites are always with ligh appearance.
Bad (not only for my eyes)
Can anybody confirm such issue for Linux?
If yes i weould report a bug to Vivaldi tracker.
And do you have a solution for me?
//EDIT: Same issue have the 6.3 Snapshots.
-
@DoctorG said in Debian 11: 6.2 Stable lost ability to switch to dark-mode of websites:
Can anybody confirm such issue for Linux?
Worksfine️ here. Test websites: kde.org , flathub.org
And do you have a solution for me?
I'd say make sure that you have installed and use the latest versions of the
xdg-desktop-portaland
xdg-desktop-portal-kde(just those 2), found in Debian 11's backports.
-
-
@npro said in Debian 11: 6.2 Stable lost ability to switch to dark-mode of websites:
latest versions of the xdg-desktop-portal and xdg-desktop-portal-kde (just those 2), found in Debian 11's backports.
I tries and that had no effort; Vivaldi does not show websites in dark-mode (they have CSS stylessheet for color-scheme: dark;).
-
@DoctorG Tried the combo
xdg-desktop-portal+
xdg-desktop-portal-gtk? Did you logout and relogin? Last one is essential for it to work.
-
@npro Yes, and it did not work.
Tried a different Linux user and it failed, too.
-
@DoctorG Is the service active & running?
systemctl status --user xdg-desktop-portal
-
@npro @DoctorG Maybe something has changed your setting permanently to light, check and try to change it to dark following the Arch wiki https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/Chromium#Dark_mode
-
@npro said in Debian 11: 6.2 Stable lost ability to switch to dark-mode of websites:
systemctl status --user xdg-desktop-portal
Yes, both services running xdg-desktop-portal and xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.
-
@DoctorG After you 've installed both
xdg-desktop-portaland
xdg-desktop-portal-gtkfrom the Debian 11 bullseye backports do a switch from Breeze Dark to Breeze Light (Apply) and then back to Breeze Dark (Apply) in Global Theme? Screenshot follows
-
@npro Yes, after insalled pcakages, i switched back to Breeze Light logged out, logged in, to Breeze Dark, logged out, Logged it.
No chance.
Only Firefox works and shwo web site in dark scheme..
-
test@debora-o:~$ systemctl status --user xdg-desktop-portal ● xdg-desktop-portal.service - Portal service Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/user/xdg-desktop-portal.service; static) Active: active (running) since Wed 2023-08-30 22:56:06 CEST; 43s ago Main PID: 1167 (xdg-desktop-por) Tasks: 7 (limit: 4606) Memory: 8.2M CPU: 98ms CGroup: /user.slice/user-1000.slice/[email protected]/session.slice/xdg-desktop-portal.service └─1167 /usr/libexec/xdg-desktop-portal Aug 30 22:56:05 debora-o systemd[745]: Starting Portal service... Aug 30 22:56:06 debora-o systemd[745]: Started Portal service. test@debora-o:~$ systemctl status --user xdg-desktop-portal- xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.service xdg-desktop-portal-rewrite-launchers.service test@debora-o:~$ systemctl status --user xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.service ● xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.service - Portal service (GTK/GNOME implementation) Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/user/xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.service; static) Active: active (running) since Wed 2023-08-30 22:56:06 CEST; 50s ago Main PID: 1184 (xdg-desktop-por) Tasks: 4 (limit: 4606) Memory: 19.0M CPU: 217ms CGroup: /user.slice/user-1000.slice/[email protected]/app.slice/xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.service └─1184 /usr/libexec/xdg-desktop-portal-gtk Aug 30 22:56:05 debora-o systemd[745]: Starting Portal service (GTK/GNOME implementation)... Aug 30 22:56:06 debora-o systemd[745]: Started Portal service (GTK/GNOME implementation). test@debora-o:~$
-
@DoctorG Strange, because I'm typing this for a Debian 11.7 VM I just created for you... and it works that way...
-
test@debora-o:~$ apt list xdg-desktop-portal* Auflistung… Fertig xdg-desktop-portal-dev/oldstable 1.8.1-1 all xdg-desktop-portal-gtk/bullseye-backports,now 1.14.1-1~bpo11+1 amd64 [installiert] xdg-desktop-portal-kde/oldstable,now 5.20.5-1 amd64 [installiert] xdg-desktop-portal-tests/oldstable 1.8.1-1 amd64 xdg-desktop-portal-wlr/oldstable 0.1.0-3 amd64 xdg-desktop-portal/bullseye-backports,now 1.16.0-2~bpo11+1 amd64 [Installiert,automatisch] test@debora-o:~$ test@debora-o:~$ uname -a Linux debora-o 6.1.0-0.deb11.9-amd64 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Debian 6.1.27-1~bpo11+1 (2023-04-23) x86_64 GNU/Linux test@debora-o:~$ lsb_release -a No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Debian Description: Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye) Release: 11 Codename: bullseye test@debora-o:~$
-
@DoctorG my god those are a lot of -maybe interfering- packages
Remove
-dev, -tests, -wlr and -kde?
-
@npro They are not installed, dear.
The installed ones have [Installiert] in list, Sorry for my irritating listing.
Oh, ok, i gonna remove the -kde now.
-
@DoctorG oh right, I thought you put the same command. Well I don't know more, only (unrelated) difference is the kernel which in vanilla 11 is
5.10from what I see.
-
@npro I had vanilla kernel 5.10 before and that was the same strange issue.
But thanks, you tried to help.
I use Debian 11 because it is our office PC and i do not want to change as long as Debian 11 is supported.
OK, i guess we will run Firefox instead of Vivaldi now on these PCs.
-
@DoctorG If you tried the
dconfmethod (or for whatever reason) maybe the service is stuck, try restarting it? With Vivaldi and those 2 test sites open,
systemctl restart --user xdg-desktop-portal
then choosing Breeze Light again (Apply) then back to Breeze Dark (Apply). Did those sites switch to dark?
-
hi
i have testing on debian 12 kde waylan both vivaldi-stable or vivaldi-snapshot or firefox latest version.
Only works for kde.org , flathub.org other website stay in white or other color background.
I have :
xdg-desktop-portal
xdg-desktop-portal-gtk
xdg-desktop-portal-kde