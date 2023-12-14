I'm posting this from Firefox as the latest Vivaldi update has rendered it unusable on my Linux Mint installation. After a few minutes of loading sites and switching tabs, the UI for the most part stops working - toolbar buttons don't respond, pages won't load and the only resource is to kill the vivalvdi process. When I restart it, the same thing happens. I can switch tabs, and any that had loaded appear, but won't reload, scroll, respond to clicks or even close. The Vivaldi menu doesn't appear when clicked.

There are no crash logs to submit, not sure what else I can provide.

Really disappointing, but Vivaldi is now useless for me.